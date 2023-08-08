DIY Photography

This timelapse has been ten years in the making

We don’t often highlight showreels here on DIYP, but this one is pretty exceptional. It covers the ten-year journey of Matthew Vandeputte’s adventure into timelapse and hyperlapse so far, and it’s 3:45 of non-stop visual beauty.

It takes us on a journey around the world in epic fashion. We see all kinds of weather and different sequences were shot with a wide variety of timelapse techniques, many of which Matthew’s made tutorials about.

Matthew writes about his latest showreel covering a 10-year body of work, that there was not much planning involved in the timelapse. But when you’re shooting timelapses pretty much non-stop for a decade, you pick up a lot of footage. The trick was in the editing of it.

As elements of it were shot over different periods – and very different parts of the world – there’s a wide variety of gear used for this video. Cameras include the Canon 1DX Mark II, 6D Mark II and 5D Mark III, as well as the Panasonic Lumix S1 (buy here), S5 II (buy here) and S5 IIx (buy here).

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the subgenre of timelapse photography holds many different styles of shooting as well.

After shooting – which was done using a variety of techniques – files are colour graded in Adobe Lightroom. From here, LRTimelapse is used to smooth things out, followed by Adobe After Effects or DaVinci Resolve to convert the image sequences into video.

When it comes to timelapse and hyperlapse inspiration, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Matthew has posted more information about how he made his new showreel on his website.

