This is the best non-drone gadget that DJI ever made

The title of this post might seem a bit dramatic. But for many Sony shooters, it may indeed be the best gadget DJI’s ever made. It’s a camera adapter (buy here) for the popular DJI Mic 2 wireless microphone (buy here).

What makes this particularly special for Sony shooters is that it allows them to go completely wireless with their DJI Mic 2. And I don’t just mean between the transmitter and receiver, but between receiver and camera.

DJI Mic 2 Camera Adapter – Ditch the Wires

The above video from Sidney Diongzon pretty much covers it. I mean, it’s an 8-minute video, and there isn’t really much to say about it. It’s a camera adapter for the DJI Mic 2. It utilises Sony’s multifunction interface on top of the camera.

This isn’t the first microphone to do so. The Godox Virso S (buy here), for example, also plugs the receiver straight into a Sony multifunction shoe. And, of course, Sony also has its own line of microphones that also utilise the multifunction shoe.

Despite the fact that there are other Sony-native wireless microphone systems out there, DJI remains popular. The DJI Mic 2, along with microphones like the Rode Wireless ME (buy here), Wireless GO II (buy here) and Wireless Pro (buy here), still reign supreme.

Naturally, not everyone is going to need this. But if you shoot Sony and already own the DJI Mic 2, it’s a no-brainer. It gives you digital audio directly into the camera. It also removes another wire from your setup. And what’s not to like about that?

Camera Compatibility

The DJI Mic 2 Camera Adapter is listed as compatible with a range of Sony mirrorless cameras. I’m not sure if this list is incomplete, but here’s the official list as it stands right now.

Sony ZV-E1, ZV E10

Sony a1

Sony a7C, a7C II, a7CR

Sony a7S III

Sony a7R IV, a7R IVA, a7R V

Sony a9 II, a9 III

Sony a6700

Sony FX30, FX3

It is possible that it might work on others, too, as there are a couple of bodies notably missing from the above list. Why those bodies aren’t on the list is unknown. It may be that they actually don’t work. Or it could simply be that they haven’t tested and confirmed they work yet.

If your camera isn’t on the above list, I’d keep an eye on it. It may change over time as new microphone and camera firmware is released.

Price and Availability

The DJI Mic 2 Camera Adapter is available to buy now for $35.