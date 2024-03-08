These are this year’s winners of the Leica Women Foto Project Award

Leica Camera has announced the four winners of its 5th Annual Leica Women Foto Project Award to coincide with International Women’s Day. This year’s theme, “Perspective is Power”, encouraged applicants to share a photo essay connected to the topics of reclamation, resilience, or rebirth. The winners are from the US, UK, Mexico, and Canada.

“Through these lenses, the Leica Women Foto Project continues to empower and amplify the voices that capture these profound narratives, adding depth to our collective visual tapestry while reflecting our commitment to celebrating the power of visual storytelling,” says Karin Kaufmann, Art Director of all Leica Galleries, worldwide.

Here are the winning photographers and their projects:

Adenike Sogbesan (aka Dola Posh) – UK

“Omo mi“

Dola Posh, a Black/Nigerian-born photographer living in England, discovered her creative calling after the birth of her child. Through her lens, she explores the loss of self-identity and postpartum depression, crafting a compelling blend of strength and vulnerability.

The photography series “Omo mi” delves into the profound and transformative journey of becoming a new mother, capturing the delicate and life-changing experience that motherhood brings. It explores the themes of finding self-identity, strength through struggles, and the renewal of the feminine being.

Camille Lenain – USA

“Made of Smokeless Fire”

Camille Farrah Lenain, a French-Algerian documentary and portrait photographer, has crafted a remarkable body of work through her lens. Lenain delves into long-term projects that challenge societal preconceptions, exploring stereotypes, collective memory, and plural identities.

Her winning project, “Made of Smokeless Fire,” sheds light on the often misunderstood and overlooked LGBTQIA+ representation within Muslim culture in France. Through her lens, Lenain captures the beauty of and challenges faced by this community, contributing to a more nuanced understanding of their experiences.

Kacim, Lyon, 2022 Rizlaine, Paris, 2022 Habibitch, Paris, 2020 Lalla Rami, Boulogne, 2020 Bouchta, Marseille, 2022

Luvia Lazo – Mexico

“Women from the Clouds”

Luvia Lazo (Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico, 1990) is a Zapotec indigenous photographer. Her work documents the transformation of identity, generational gaps, grief and the way in which human beings inhabit the spaces reminiscent of our beliefs and culture.

“Women from the Clouds” is a profound series aimed at creating a mosaic of narratives surrounding contemporary indigenous women of different ages. Through this project, she endeavours to contribute to a rich and unique understanding of the diverse experiences of indigenous women, shaping a broader and more enriched perspective on womanhood as a whole.

Stasia Schmidt – Canada

“Ephemerality”

Hailing from Calgary, Canada, Stasia Schmidt is an acclaimed fine art photographer known for her keen eye for simplicity and form, as well as her meticulous attention to detail. Embracing unexpected surrealism in the natural environment, she skillfully layers subversive femininity with stark reality throughout her photographic process. Through the viewfinder, she embraces the untamed realm of imagination, using each photograph as an opportunity to deepen self-awareness and challenge perceptions.

“Ephemerality” is a testament to her ability to confront societal norms, specifically exploring the feminine presence in traditionally male-dominated adventure realms, prompting viewers to reconsider preconceived notions about women in these spaces.

You can read more about the Leica Camera awards and see more of the winning projects on the website.