SmallRig’s new NP-F970 batteries can be charged over USB-C

The trend of USB rechargeable batteries continues. This time, it’s SmallRig expanding its collection with a new NP-F970 compatible battery that charges up over USB-C. It even supports USB-PD up to 36W for fast charging.

As well as charging over USB-C, it also supports USB-PD output of up to 36W and has a USB-A socket offering up to 27W output. So, if you’ve got juice left over at the end of your shoot, you can still use the batteries to charge your phone on the way home.

SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C – Easy charging

USB-C has become the de facto standard for low-voltage devices these days. New cameras all come with USB-C sockets now, most of which let you charge the batteries inside the camera. Even Apple’s jumped on board now – not that they had much choice.

Over the last year or two, we’ve started to see the actual batteries come with USB-C sockets built into them. At least, we’re seeing it from third-party battery manufacturers. OEMs are still holding onto their dedicated chargers instead of adding USB-C into the batteries.

Last year, SmallRig released its own USB-C chargeable batteries for Canon, Sony and Fujifilm mirrorless cameras. That doesn’t help my Nikons or Panasonics, but it’s a shart. Nitecore has also released USB-C batteries for Sony.

The lack of OEM USB batteries wouldn’t be so bad if camera companies still shipped those battery charges with the cameras, but they often don’t these days. Because the camera can act as an expensive battery charger, they don’t bother. If you own more than one battery, you’ll need to buy yourself a dedicated charger if you want to charge them simultaneously.

36W USB-PD Fast Charge

The new SmallRig NP-F970 has a 10,500mAh capacity. USB-C Power Delivery charges up from flat to full in about three and a half hours over its maximum 36W fast charge. It’s equipped with touch buttons to show you the current battery level.

The USB-C port acts as both an input for charging the battery as well as an output to power or charge other devices. It also sports a USB-A socket, letting you charge or power up to two devices at once. Individually, the USB-C socket supports up to 36W output, and the USB-A socket up to 27W. Combined, you can draw a maximum of 54W from USB devices.

The SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C battery is available in Black, Orange or Green. The colour doesn’t affect performance and nobody will see it if it’s inside a camera. But there are benefits to odd colours.

If you regularly shoot on set with others, having unusually coloured batteries lets you immediately identify which ones are yours when they “accidentally” fall into somebody else’s bag. I’d still suggest buying a Dymo and labelling them anyway, though.

Price and Availability

The SmallRig NP-F970 USB-C batteries are available to pre-order now in black, orange or green for $79.99 each. Shipping begins May 21st.