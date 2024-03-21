Nikon releases free “Wildlife Edition” Professional Settings Guide for Nikon Z8/Z9

It used to be that when we got a camera, we had a manual that showed us how the functions worked. Beyond that, we were pretty much on our own. Things have changed in recent years, with manufacturers putting out educational extra documentation for their gear.

Nikon has released several Professional Settings Guides for its cameras over the years. And they’ve just released a Wildlife Edition guide for the Nikon Z8 (buy here) and Nikon Z9 (buy here). It’s available to download for free, too.

Nikon Wildlife Edition Professional Settings Guide

Wildlife photography is one of the more popular genres of photography amongst the general public. Even if we don’t all dedicate ourselves to it, we’ve almost all given it a go at some point. But when you’ve never done it before, it can be difficult to know where to start.

While most Nikon Z9 owners will likely be quite experienced before even buying the camera, many are buying the Z8 as their first camera. And Nikon’s new guide is designed to help all of us, regardless of our starting point.

The book begins with recommended lenses for photographing wildlife and some things you’ll want to consider before heading out. It then dedicates a number of pages to actual camera settings that will make your life easier.

But because it’s not all just about the settings, the book goes into techniques that will help you get better shots and how to get keepers more often. And it’s not just photography principle. It also talks about the things you can do to keep yourself and your subjects safe.

Download for free

The Wildlife Edition of the Professional Settings Guide for the Nikon Z8 and Z9 is available to download for free. So, if you’re curious and think it might be able to help, there’s no cost to find out. Even if you don’t think it will help, what do you have to lose?

Even if you don’t shoot Nikon, you still might pick up a trick or two. Sure, the specific settings like Auto Capture might not be relevant, but the general principles and techniques might just help you out.

You can download the Wildlife Edition Professional Settings Guide for the Nikon Z8 and Z9 in PDF form from the Nikon website. And if you want to check out the documentation for all of Nikon’s cameras, they’ve got the whole archive online for you to browse.