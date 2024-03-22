National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale reveals how to make a difference through photography

National Geographic photographer and conservation activist Ami Vitale needs little introduction. Her work champions the wildlife and people who find themselves in front of her lens, and she shares their stories with empathy and dignity, striving to make a difference through photography.

DIYP was lucky enough to talk to Ami and find out about what inspires her to keep seeking out these often soul-searching stories, and to hear about her latest project, Vital Impacts involving more than 100 eminent wildlife and nature photographers. And, of course, naturally, we had to find out what was in her camera bag!

To make sure the pandas don’t ever get used to the sights and smells of humans, the dedicated caretakers at the sanctuary wear special panda outfits scented with panda urine before the pandas are released into the wild at the Wolong Nature Reserve managed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. it’s not the easiest way, but it’s the best way ©Ami Vitale

Documenting the Giant Panda

Ami is possibly best known for her work documenting the Giant Panda, and the subsequent book ‘Panda Love’. That project was the culmination of more than 3 years of work. Vitale even had to don a urine-scented panda suit in order to be accepted by the creatures and get close to them and take their shots, demonstrating her commitment to make a difference through photography.

It is this tenacity, long-form approach, and the development of relationships with local communities that holds the key to Vitale’s work. “It’s all about your relationships,” says Vitale. “I stick with stories for a very long time. It doesn’t mean I’m there every single day, but I’m in close contact with the people in the communities. I try to keep in touch and make regular visits so that I’m not a stranger in any of these places.” Her engagement with these communities is another way she aims to make a difference through photography.

Is a panda cub fooled by a panda suit? That’s the hope at Wolongs Hetaoping center, where captive-bred bears training for life in the wild are kept relatively sheltered from human contact, even during a rare hands-on checkup. ©Ami Vitale

In fact, Vitale says that possibly the hardest part of the panda project was building these relationships in the first place. “The hard part was getting the trust and the access to be able to tell that story over time,” explains Ami. “The Chinese government treats those panda bears with kid gloves; each one is a million-dollar bear,” she adds.

Connecting the Dots

Gaining access is one part of the puzzle. But the other part is understanding the animals and communities that she is photographing. Vitale actually began her photography journey as a war photographer, witnessing many conflicts. But what really struck her during that time was the connection with the planet.

©Ami Vitale

“I began to realize that this connection that I was missing in my work which is all of these conflicts, most human suffering can always be connected to the breakdown of the natural world. Everything is about our resources,” she says. This realization led Vitale to focus on the plight of the wildlife and the local group of people actively working to protect it. She started using her platform to make a difference through photography.

“I realized that it has been a privilege for me to go and tell some of these stories,” she says, “but I also think that we need to empower these communities to tell their own stories. That was kind of the beginning of Vital Impacts.”

Svalbard, Norway © Andy Mann

About Vital Impacts

Vital Impacts is a woman-led grassroots foundation started by Vitale, they have collaborated with conservationist Jane Goodall since their founding. The project gathers together the world’s top environmental photographers to make a difference through photography. The print sales from these animal portraits go directly back to the communities that are the keepers and protectors of wildlife, and the foundation also offers grants and mentorships to photographers.

Air bubbles slowly escape the sea lion. ©Matt Bagley

“It’s a tough business, so I want to create a marketplace where people can support photographers, be inspired, and at the same time create grants and mentoring opportunities for the communities working to protect Wildlife for them to become the storytellers as well,” Vitale explains.

Art is a really powerful on-ramp for activism – Ami Vitale

Ami evidently is passionate about her work and that of fellow environmental photographers. The collection includes stunning work by Chris Burkhard, Brian Skerry, Steve McCurry, Nick Brandt, and Beth Moon. The foundation aims to raise over $1 million to support those protecting endangered habitats, and at the same time, be completely carbon neutral.

Odin’s Cove #2, Platinum print Ed. of 12 © Beth Moon

Telling Stories

But it’s not just about pretty pictures. Sure, this work is absolutely breathtaking and belongs on gallery walls, but for Ami, there is much more to it than that. Her photos are not just beautiful works of art, but also promotional content to raise awareness about endangered species. “How do you make your image more than just beautiful?” Ami asks. The answer is that “it needs to tell a story.” She feels that all of us have a unique voice and have something to offer. Oftentimes, you don’t even have to travel across the world to find these stories.

Ami has some great advice for aspiring environmental photographers or photojournalists. “Go deep,” she says, “you need to tell the story well over time, and that means picking something in your backyard. There are environmental stories everywhere on the planet,” Vitale advises. She also believes in getting out of your comfort zone, getting to know the subject, and understanding its complexities over a long period, such as a year minimum. So often, she says, photographers flit from project to project and never get that real depth that is needed.

I think we need to push ourselves out of our comfort zones a little bit more to get meaningful images. Because inspiration often comes from a place of discomfort. When you push yourself out of your comfort zone and step into the shoes of others, it creates empathy. And empathy is the wellspring of creativity. – Ami Vitale

Ami’s approach and gear

You’ll most often find Ami creating portraits of animals and humans in natural light and she also often includes their surroundings parts of landscapes. This gives additional layers, depth and impact to her work.

Ami has been a Nikon ambassador for years and typically carries two Z9 bodies. Her workhorse lens is the versatile 24-70mm f/2.8. However, she also loves the 85mm focal lenght and occasionally whips put a 70-200mm lens when necessary. You’ll rarely see her using an ultra wide-angle lens.

She is finding herself doing more and more filmmaking, so the ability to switch between stills and video clips quickly is imperative. It all boils down to, ultimately, the personal preference for telling the story. What counts is that she achieves the desired effect and her work draws the viewer’s eye. It’s safe to say that Ami can create magic with pretty much any gear – like a true professional, skilled photographer.

©Ami Vitale

Making a Difference through photography

Stories such as documenting the last handful of Northern white rhinos obviously leave a toll. There are currently just two females left in the world. This is extinction happening before our very eyes.

Ami admits that she sometimes feels despair at the state of the world. But ultimately, we all have a choice. “We all have a role,” she says, “we all have to try to find little everyday things we can do to make a difference,” Ami continues. “I want the next generations to be able to experience this beautiful world that I have experienced with all the diversity of species. And it’s not too late. There are so many beautiful things happening all over the planet and stories that will give you hope.” Ami’s passion for nature and conservation will sure keep pushing her forward in making a difference through her photography.

You can view and purchase the Winter Collection from the Vital Impacts website, and you can follow Ami’s adventures on Instagram.

