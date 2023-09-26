Incredible video of neuron connection wins Nikon Small World in Motion 2023

Nikon Instruments Inc. has just announced the much-anticipated winners of its 13th annual Nikon Small World in Motion video competition. If you’ve ever thought visual art and cutting-edge science can’t be combined, this contest will convince you otherwise.

This year’s first-place prize went into the hands of Dr. Alexandre Dumoulin. His pioneering 48-hour time-lapse video shows the development of neurons within a chicken’s central nervous system. Not only is it hypnotizing to watch, but it’s also scientifically groundbreaking!

The winning video of the Nikon Small World in Motion 2023

Dr. Dumoulin’s award-winning video was developed at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. It provides a rare and insightful glimpse into neurons as they forge connections across the central nervous system. As I mentioned, the video is scientifically significant – it helps to understand deviations seen in neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia.

Neurons, the biological couriers of our bodies, are connected by extensive extensions named axons, which navigate across the nervous system to form synapses. The video by Dr. Dumoulin beautifully illustrates these extensive axons projecting across the midline, the demarcation between the two hemispheres of the central nervous system. This demonstration is particularly significant in comprehending neurological disorders where axons fail to fulfill their destined paths.

Dr. Dumoulin commented on his research:

“My research focuses on investigating the developmental processes of neurons in chicken and mouse embryos. By studying these organisms, I aim to enhance our comprehension of how the nervous system functions and identify potential factors contributing to neurodevelopmental disorders.”

He further added that “the nervous system is an immensely complex and intricate system composed of a myriad of units that are connected to one another.” In his winning video, “we see single units and how they behave.”

© Dr. Alexandre Dumoulin/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023

Capturing the winning video

Capturing this groundbreaking video required the use of innovative imaging techniques to visualize the live transfer of information from cells. Dr. Dumoulin explained:

“The biggest challenge was to discover a feasible method to access these neurons and capture images over an extended period of time. A combination of precise dissection skills and adapted microscopy techniques proved to be the key.”

Dr. Dumoulin sees this competition as a medium to expose the public to the marvels of neurodevelopment. “I wanted to share these mesmerizing developing neurons with the public,” he said. “To me, that’s the essence of this competition, highlighting the beauty of nature through the lens of scientific research.”

Runner-ups and honorable mentions

As always, the competition recognizes the second and the third place, as well as honorable mentions. In the 2023 competition, the second place was awarded to Fabian J. Weston of Protist Lab Films. His extraordinary video depicts the blood flow in a small fish’s tail fin, recorded under meticulous conditions to maintain the organism’s liveliness.

© Fabian J. Weston/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023

As for the third-place award, it belonged to Nell Saunders from the Institut Pasteur. Her impactful video portrays the fusion and subsequent demise of human cells under the attack of SARS-CoV-2.

© Nell Saunders/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023

Nikon Small World in Motion remains a testament to the incredible fusion of science and artistic endeavor. I’d say that it shows the beauty and importance of both. Other than the overall winner and runner-ups, we bring you a selection of honorable mentions below. Make sure to visit the contest website to check out the entire gallery.

© Benedikt Pleyer/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, 4th place; Pond creatures (in order of appearance): Hydra, Volvox, Daphnia, Spirostomum, Synura, Hydra

© Michael Weber/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, 5th place; The beating heart of a 5-day-old zebrafish

© Dr. Chih-Wei Logan Hsu /Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Vasculature in the adult mouse eye

© Dr. Robert Berdan /Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Single celled ciliates (Nassulids)

© Benedikt Pleyer/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Bioluminescent crustaceans. When threatened they release a cloud of bluish glowing substance to fend off attackers.

© Álmos Becz/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Prostoma sp. attacking prey

© Blake Hernandez/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; A clumsy attempt at cell division in the early mouse embryo. Chromosomes (blue) and centromeres (orange) are labeled.

© Bre Hewitt/Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Fibroblast migrating through 3D cell derived matrix marking the actin cytoskeleton and nucleus

© Dr. Akanksha Jain /Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; A human brain organoid imaged every half an hour, for one week, showing lumen morphogenesis and emergence of forebrain progenitors and neurons

© Dr. Alvaro Migotto /Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Syllid worm with sections packed with gametes, each of which break off and release eggs or sperm in the water

© Dr. Andrew Moore /Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Endoplasmic reticulum (ER) dynamics in a cultured animal cell

© Dr. Eric Peterman /Nikon Small World in Motion 2023, Honorable mention; Immune cell response to a scratch in the zebrafish epidermis