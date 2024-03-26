Horror movie under fire for using AI images

This weekend’s critically acclaimed horror movie Late Night With The Devil has found itself at the center of an unexpected controversy – the use of AI-generated imagery. It looks like the use of AI in the movie industry is here sooner than we expected, and it certainly sparked a debate.

The film, starring David Dastmalchian, takes you on a terrifying journey during a disastrous 1977 live talk show broadcast. The critics already lauded it as “the best horror movie of the year so far,” but eagle-eyed fans have discovered that some of the visuals within the film’s fictional broadcast were created using artificial intelligence.

These AI-generated images include elements like a skeleton dancing in a pumpkin patch and “We’ll be right back” messages displayed during commercial breaks. At least this is what AI detectors say about these images. Still, as one might expect, the inclusion of this technology has divided film enthusiasts.

for anyone doubting late night with the devil uses AI.



very disappointing to hear about this. don't support it. don't pay to watch it. pic.twitter.com/A9G8HQGz8j — jeremy (@jeremylovesyall) March 20, 2024

Sparking criticism

Film journalist Matt Bellissimo slammed the filmmakers’ decision, expressing concern that AI-generated imagery could eventually eliminate the need for human photographers and graphic artists in film productions.

“The big deal is that it always starts with small images and TV show intros to cut corners and undercut artists, Bellissimo writes on X (ex-Twitter.) “Innocuous moves to pay people less for work.”

Many chiming in on Late Night With the Devil with variations of “it’s just 3 AI images, what’s the big deal?”



The big deal is that it always starts with small images and TV show intros to cut corners and undercut artists. Innocuous moves to pay people less for work. pic.twitter.com/K8jvFEyTjb — Matt Bellissimo (@MattBellissimo) March 21, 2024

Late Night With The Devil is scaring audiences in the movie theaters… But the use of AI imagery in it scares anyone else who is in the creative business. It’s stirring up a debate about the future of filmmaking and AI’s role in the creative process.

