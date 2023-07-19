Five ways to make money even as a beginner photographer

It’s not easy to start earning money as a beginner photographer. it all seems a little overwhelming, and it’s difficult to know where to start. Sadly, you can’t monetize all those times people have asked you, “When will you start making some money from your photos” or “Why don’t you shoot weddings?” But thankfully, there are some things you can monetize even in the early stages, and Kevin Raposo gives you five of them to help you get started.

1. High-volume photography

One of the easiest ways for beginner photographers to start making money is by shooting high-volume photography. By this, Kevin means easily repeatable types of photography that don’t take up too much time. For example, you can shoot real estate, sports events, concerts, and corporate functions. These shoots can be completed within a few hours to a full day, with minimal editing required.

This is convenient for beginners with day jobs or other commitments, as high-volume photography allows flexibility. Additionally, it helps you to expand your portfolio quickly, as these shoots offer many opportunities to capture different subjects and styles. Moreover, once the shoot is completed, the work is compartmentalized, so there won’t be countless revisions.

2. Overcome fear of judgment

To succeed as a beginner photographer, it’s crucial to overcome the fear of judgment. Many aspiring photographers struggle with self-confidence when sharing their work and knowledge. However, worrying about what others think can hinder progress and delay success. Embrace the fact that you don’t need to impress everyone, but rather focus on satisfying your paying clients. By delivering quality work and making clients happy, you create opportunities for repeat business and referrals.

3. Monetize your knowledge

Photographers often undervalue their expertise. It’s essential to recognize that photography involves more than just gear. Your knowledge of composition, lighting, color, and other technical aspects adds significant value to your work. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking your skills are worth less than they actually are. Consider how your expertise helps clients market their businesses or achieve their goals. Recognize your worth and price your services accordingly.

4. Diversify income

Diversifying your income sources is essential for financial stability and growth as a photographer. I personally think it’s not only valid for beginners, but that’s just my two cents. Anyway, as Kevin notes, relying solely on client projects can lead to periods of underpaid work or income fluctuations. By diversifying your income, you can generate revenue from multiple streams. For example, explore options like stock photography, developing products or presets, creating online courses, or forming brand partnerships. Additionally, you can try expanding your skill set beyond photography (video production or web development, for instance) and open up new avenues for income generation.

5. Suggest what clients need

When starting out, marketing yourself effectively is crucial. Instead of focusing only on your skills and availability, identify the problems your potential clients face and offer them solutions. Research their businesses or individual needs, and provide value upfront in your communication. By highlighting how your services can address their specific pain points, you increase the chances of getting a positive response and securing clients.

The final word

Becoming a successful and profitable photographer as a beginner requires a strategic approach. While following all these steps seems a little overwhelming, take them one step at a time. And remember, success comes with constant learning, refining your skills, and providing exceptional value to your clients.