ESPN camera lens shattered during Little League game

Wrong place, wrong time. At least it was if you were the ESPN camera operator at this Little League baseball game!

A foul ball during the international final between Curaçao and Chinese Taipei at the Little League World Series left the ESPN crew grappling with a shattered camera lens.

Amid a tense, scoreless game, the spotlight fell on Curaçao’s Nasir El-Ossais as he swung at an inside pitch during the bottom of the fourth inning.

The fastball, clocking in at 78 mph, met El-Ossais’s bat in an unfortunate collision that would send shockwaves beyond the baseball diamond. The outcome of this swing not only impacted the game but also completely shattered the camera’s lens.

The ball ricocheted off El-Ossais’s bat, defying the odds by veering over his shoulder and hurtling directly into a camera strategically positioned behind the home plate. The ensuing impact produced a jarring sound that reverberated through the stadium.

The camera’s lens, unable to withstand the force of the foul ball, shattered instantly. You can see the incredible footage shared by ESPN on X(Twitter).

OH NO 😅



This has to be one in a million 😂 pic.twitter.com/TNGvGRiw3t — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2023

While the camera bore the brunt of the collision, it was a relief that no individuals were injured. However, the aftermath of the incident might not sit well with ESPN, as they now face the prospect of shouldering the costs of repairing or replacing the damaged equipment. These cameras can cost upwards of $250,000!

It wasn’t long ago in fact, that another sports photographer lost his Sony lens to a baseball. The damage to that one was a mere $12,000, however! If you shoot sports, make sure you have good insurance!