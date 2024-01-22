Dreamy landscapes in Tuscany wins 2023 Travel Photographer of the Year

From breathtaking landscapes to thought-provoking portraits, the 2023 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards winners have been announced. For the second year in a row, a photographer from Slovenia won the grand prize. This year, the prestigious title went to AndreJa Ravnak and her dreamy aerial landscape taken in Tuscany.

About Travel Photographer of the Year

Travel Photographer of the Year is a prestigious international competition celebrating the best in travel photography. This year, more than 20,000 entries poured in from amateur and professional photographers across 150 countries.

As for the categories, the contest awards portfolios as well as single images, and there are three additional categories:

Portfolio categories

Landscape & Environment : Captures the beauty and diversity of our planet’s landscapes and environments.

: Captures the beauty and diversity of our planet’s landscapes and environments. Nature, Wildlife & Conservation : Focuses on wildlife, nature, and the importance of conservation.

: Focuses on wildlife, nature, and the importance of conservation. People & Cultures : Explores the lives and traditions of people from around the world.

: Explores the lives and traditions of people from around the world. Visual Stories: Tells a story through a series of connected images.

Single image categories (MPB One Shot)

A Quieter Life : Captures moments of peace and tranquility in our ever-busy world.

: Captures moments of peace and tranquility in our ever-busy world. Above, Eye Level, Below : Plays with perspective and viewpoint to create unique and engaging images.

: Plays with perspective and viewpoint to create unique and engaging images. Leisure & Adventure: Showcases active pursuits and adventurous travel experiences.

Additional categories

Young TPOTY: Recognizes an overall winner, but also exceptional travel photography by photographers in two age groups (14 & Under and 15-18 ).

Recognizes an overall winner, but also exceptional travel photography by photographers in two age groups and ). World in Motion : Focuses on travel-related video content through the MPB HD video category.

: Focuses on travel-related video content through the MPB HD video category. People’s Choice Award: Determined by public vote on the TPOTY website.

The overall winner

As mentioned, the Travel Photographer of the Year winner for 2023 is AndreJa Ravnak from Slovenia. Her lyrical depictions of hop fields and rolling landscapes combine artistic beauty with a touch of her architectural background:

“Near Pienza, Tuscany, Italy Early in the spring, the first rains allow wheat to grow in the rolling fields. Due to the cold nights, the landscape is often shrouded in beautiful mists on clear mornings during this period. This agricultural landscape is sparsely populated, with land being used to its fullest potential. Farms are located on the top of individual hills.”

Travel Photographer of the Year showcases the power of photography to transport us to distant lands, connect us with diverse cultures, and raise awareness about critical issues. The winners of TPOTY 2023 remind us that the world is a beautiful and complex place and that, through the camera lens, we can all become travelers and storytellers.

You can take a look at the selection of category winners below. Also, make sure to learn more about the contest and see the entire gallery on the TPOTY website.

Category winners

Landscape & Environment

Nature, Wildlife & Conservation

People and Cultures

© Jack Lawson/TPOTY 2023 – best single image

Visual Stories

© F.Dilek Yurdakul/TPOTY 2023 – best single image

A Quieter Life

Above, Eye Level, Below

Leisure & Adventure

Young Travel Photographer of the Year

14 Years & Under

15-18 Years

People’s Choice

World in Motion