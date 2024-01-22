Dreamy landscapes in Tuscany wins 2023 Travel Photographer of the Year

Jan 22, 2024

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Travel Photographer of the Year 2023 winner

From breathtaking landscapes to thought-provoking portraits, the 2023 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards winners have been announced. For the second year in a row, a photographer from Slovenia won the grand prize. This year, the prestigious title went to AndreJa Ravnak and her dreamy aerial landscape taken in Tuscany.

About Travel Photographer of the Year

Travel Photographer of the Year is a prestigious international competition celebrating the best in travel photography. This year, more than 20,000 entries poured in from amateur and professional photographers across 150 countries.

As for the categories, the contest awards portfolios as well as single images, and there are three additional categories:

Portfolio categories

  • Landscape & Environment: Captures the beauty and diversity of our planet’s landscapes and environments.
  • Nature, Wildlife & Conservation: Focuses on wildlife, nature, and the importance of conservation.
  • People & Cultures: Explores the lives and traditions of people from around the world.
  • Visual Stories: Tells a story through a series of connected images.

Single image categories (MPB One Shot)

  • A Quieter Life: Captures moments of peace and tranquility in our ever-busy world.
  • Above, Eye Level, Below: Plays with perspective and viewpoint to create unique and engaging images.
  • Leisure & Adventure: Showcases active pursuits and adventurous travel experiences.

Additional categories

  • Young TPOTY: Recognizes an overall winner, but also exceptional travel photography by photographers in two age groups (14 & Under and 15-18).
  • World in Motion: Focuses on travel-related video content through the MPB HD video category.
  • People’s Choice Award: Determined by public vote on the TPOTY website.

The overall winner

As mentioned, the Travel Photographer of the Year winner for 2023 is AndreJa Ravnak from Slovenia. Her lyrical depictions of hop fields and rolling landscapes combine artistic beauty with a touch of her architectural background:

“Near Pienza, Tuscany, Italy Early in the spring, the first rains allow wheat to grow in the rolling fields. Due to the cold nights, the landscape is often shrouded in beautiful mists on clear mornings during this period. This agricultural landscape is sparsely populated, with land being used to its fullest potential. Farms are located on the top of individual hills.”

TPOTY 2023 Winner
© AndreJa Ravnak/TPOTY 2023
TPOTY 2023 Winner
© AndreJa Ravnak/TPOTY 2023
TPOTY 2023 Winner
© AndreJa Ravnak/TPOTY 2023
TPOTY 2023 Winner
© AndreJa Ravnak/TPOTY 2023

Travel Photographer of the Year showcases the power of photography to transport us to distant lands, connect us with diverse cultures, and raise awareness about critical issues. The winners of TPOTY 2023 remind us that the world is a beautiful and complex place and that, through the camera lens, we can all become travelers and storytellers.

You can take a look at the selection of category winners below. Also, make sure to learn more about the contest and see the entire gallery on the TPOTY website.

More from Travel Photographer of the Year

Category winners

Landscape & Environment

Armand Sarlangue TPOTY
© Armand Sarlangue/TPOTY 2023
Armand Sarlangue TPOTY
© Armand Sarlangue/TPOTY 2023

Nature, Wildlife & Conservation

Martin Broen tpoty
© Martin Broen/TPOTY 2023 – best single image
tpoty travel wildlife
© Martin Broen/TPOTY 2023 – portfolio

People and Cultures

Travel Photographer of the Year 2023
© Athanasios Maloukos/TPOTY 2023 – portfolio
tpoty 2023
© Jack Lawson/TPOTY 2023 – best single image

Visual Stories

Alain Schroeder tpoty
© Alain Schroeder/TPOTY 2023 – portfolio
TPOTY 2023 Winner
© F.Dilek Yurdakul/TPOTY 2023 – best single image

A Quieter Life

Ignacio Palacios
© Ignacio Palacios/TPOTY 2023

Above, Eye Level, Below

Josien van Geffen TPOTY 2023
© Josien van Geffen/TPOTY 2023

Leisure & Adventure

TPOTY 2023 Winner
© Andrea Peruzzi/TPOTY 2023

Young Travel Photographer of the Year

TPOTY 2023 Winner young overall
© Caden Shepard Choi/TPOTY 2023

14 Years & Under

TPOTY 2023 Winner young
© Zayan Durrani/TPOTY 2023

15-18 Years

TPOTY 2023 Winneryoung 15.18
© Lilly Zhang/TPOTY 2023

People’s Choice

Peoples choice TPOTY 2023
© Rohan Neel Shah/TPOTY 2023

World in Motion

© Matthew Williams-Ellis/TPOTY 2023

