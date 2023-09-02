DIYP reviews the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K)

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is the brand’s flagship model, and it’s a powerful pen display. This graphics display by Huion aims at the premium end of the market and compares with brands like Wacom and Xencelabs. My first thoughts were about the massive weight of this screen, (6.3kg), but once it was plugged in, I forgot all about that. Overall, I’m giving the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) a solid 4.5/5, and here’s why:

Kamvas is not paying for this review, and they have no editorial say here, but they did send me the Kamvas 24 Pro (4K) to test-drive. When the e-mail arrived in my inbox, my mind wandered to what Huion is as a company. They’re more known for their budget-friendly side of the market.

If you look at the graphic tablet landscape, it seems like Wacom is in trouble, though. Xencelabs emerged onto the scene and immediately made shockwaves in the premium market, and Huion has now released several products that have proven they’re also in the high-end field. The Kamvas 24 Pro (4K) is a perfect example of Huion breaking into the premium market. The most interesting thing from a non-critical perspective is the price. Huion has managed to deliver high quality at an affordable price point. At the time of writing, the unit sells for $1,299.

What’s in the box?

I asked Huion for press photos, and this is one of the shots they sent me. Everything is laid out nicely, but the stand in the bottom left (the ST100A) is not included in the box. Strangely, they’d market the main product with an accessory available as an additional purchase. Everything else is in the box. The stand built into the display is good enough, but it’s worth investing in something that offers a better angle. The built-in stand comes in the form of a pair of fold-out rubber legs. This offers only a slight angle, but the display can be mounted onto a standard monitor arm or stand suited to its size.

The cable management is much easier than previous pen displays I’ve owned. There are two cables: one for power, and one USB-C cable to connect to my MacBook Pro. You also get an HDMI cable and a Display Port (DP) cable. The Kamvas has the corresponding connections, along with two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Huion Kamvas Mini Keydial KD100

Also in the box, we have the pen and pen holder, KD100 Mini Keydial, and a drawing glove. Overall, this is my biggest concern. As photographers and artists, design is important to us. The Keydial KD100 looks like a chunky calculator. Even the keys in the positions occupied by the ‘0’ and the ‘=’ keys are the same shape as they’d be on a calculator. The concept is fantastic – providing shortcut keys and a rotation dial to help improve our workflow will always be good. The problem is that the keys aren’t labeled, and there are just so many in this calculator orientation that I can’t remember what function each button performs. On the positive side, the buttons can be customized to each app.

The Mini Keydial is the only negative thing going on here, and the Xencelabs Quick Keys ($99.99) does a far better job with the display that labels each button. It feels like an afterthought or a hastily put-together idea, leaving room for improvement. That said, I have no other negatives in this entire review.

The Huion Kamvas Pen

The pen is a deal maker (or breaker) for any graphics tablet. The Huion PW517 pen is included and operates using Electromagnetic Resonance for its power source. A notable advancement from previous Huion pens that relied on charging. While it maintains a slimmer profile compared to a regular (non-slim) Wacom stylus, it might not exude the same level of premium quality. However, if you lack prior experience with Wacom devices, you’re less likely to deem the PW517 as an inferior product.

Using this pen is a great experience and could prove advantageous for artists due to its lighter feel compared to a Wacom stylus. It boasts a sleek rubber grip that is pleasantly smooth to the touch, accompanied by two tactile buttons thoughtfully positioned on its side. These buttons are your mouse’s right and left-click functions (unless customized). Additionally, the pen arrives with a lightweight, doughnut-shaped stand that houses a generous supply of replacement nibs. Finding them took me a while, but they’re in the pen holder, which comes apart.

Huion has innovated felt-style nibs that beautifully simulate the sensation of drawing with a marker pen. This experience is particularly satisfying when applied to the surface of the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K). Similar to other styluses for graphics tablets, the PW517 can be wielded just like a mouse, recognized by the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) from a distance of about 10mm. The performance is impeccably smooth, without noticeable lag or unsteady movements.

Using the display

The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) demonstrates a fantastic build with a solid look and feel. The bezels are minimal, and the unit is silent. The screen is anti-glare, and the surface is laminated, eliminating parallax. This means there’s no separation between the pen nib and the lines you create, resulting in an exceptionally natural drawing experience where it appears as though your pen lines emerge directly from beneath the nib.

Beyond its expansive dimensions, there is a compelling argument for selecting the pricier Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) over its 24-inch siblings. There are other drawing tablets of comparable size, but the 4K display in this version guarantees the absence of pixelation with software like Adobe Photoshop. Working on a 4K display is particularly appealing when working with substantial, high-definition file sizes. Photographers would be a good example. Heh.

Aside from the heightened resolution, the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) packs a few other impressive features: 140% sRGB coverage, 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity, and 60° tilt support. Resultant lines exhibit a pleasing smoothness and gentle gradients. However, individuals accustomed to the sensitivity of a Cintiq might require some additional time to adapt to the Kamvas’ tendency to produce slightly slender strokes toward the conclusion of each motion.

Conclusion

I would buy this! The only negative thing was the Mini Keydial. There’s no other negative feedback surrounding Huion’s flagship device. Huion holds its ground admirably in this competition against Wacom and Xencelabs.

If you’re seeking an upgrade from a less expensive display tablet to your inaugural 4K product, the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) presents a remarkable choice. While it may not be budget-friendly at $1,299, the product’s quality aligns with its price point. Notably, you’ll achieve substantial cost savings compared to Wacom’s competing offering, potentially tilting the scales in Huion’s favor due to its relative affordability.

Through the Kamvas Pro 24 4K, Huion emphatically underscores the presence of premium choices in the graphics tablet market beyond its primary contender, Wacom. While this drawing tablet’s substantial dimensions and weight might dissuade certain newcomers, individuals valuing the extra workspace will undoubtedly find immense value in this 24-inch 4K display tablet, replete with remarkable advantages.