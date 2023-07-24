3D printed dock lets you easily charge and store your Leica M11

Don’t you just hate having to deal with plugging in charging cables? Don’t you wish you could just set your camera or device down and it just charges? This is the concept behind smartphone docks. Now, it’s coming to cameras.

Developed by Fatih Arslan, this 3D printable dock lets you set down your Leica M11 (buy here) and charge it straight on your desk. The dock naturally requires a cable, but its plug slots straight into your camera automatically as you rest your camera down.

Yeah, one dock for one camera is a pretty niche product. Camera design itself is also going to have some influence on whether or not this is even possible for your camera. Not all of them have a USB-C charging socket underneath. Fortunately for the Leica M11, it does, which charges the battery residing in the camera.

Fatih’s Leica M11 dock is available to 3D print yourself, although the files are not free. You’ll also still need to acquire the right cable with the appropriate plug. Fatih uses this right-angled USB-C cable from UGreen.

The Leica M11 is a great camera that many love to use. The new USB-C port allows us to charge it now with almost every USB-C cable. However, it’s cumbersome to charge the M11 because the charging port is on the bottom of the body. You have to put the camera body in awkward positions. The Leica M11 Charging Dock is designed to solve an important pain issue. You can easily plug your M11 Body into the charging dock. It’s custom-made and developed after several weeks of designing prototypes. The charging dock even has a small led cutout that reflects the bottom charging led, so you can see if your camera is charging or not.

If you’re a Leica M11 owner who happens to also own a 3D printer – And if you don’t want to have to deal with the hassle of USB cables – the STL files are available to buy now for the princely sum of $49. Oh yeah, it’s not cheap, but you’re Leica owners. So, this is probably about the same as buying a new lens cap.

[via Leica Rumors]