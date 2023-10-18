You can finally stop Instagram from tracking you across the web

In a bid to prioritize user privacy and simplify data management across its platforms, Meta has announced significant changes to its data control settings. From now on, if you don’t want Instagram to track you across the web (and who does), you can change your settings and tell it not to.

First of all, Meta is making things way more straightforward. They’re pulling all the data settings into one place called the Accounts Center, which works for all your accounts. In other words, instead of jumping between Facebook and Instagram, everything’s in one spot now.

What we all may found most interesting is the so-called “Activity Off-Meta Technologies” (previously known as “Off-Facebook Activity”). It was only available on Facebook before, but Meta has now expanded it to Instagram. Basically, it lets you check which businesses are sharing your info with Meta. You can disconnect specific ones or clear this data entirely, it’s up to you.

In other news, “Download Your Information” and “Access Your Information” are now accessible through your Accounts Center. If you want all your photos from Facebook and Instagram together, you got it. If you still like them separate, you can go for that as well. You can now also transfer all of your Instagram photos and videos to other services. For example, if you need to use a third-party service to create and print a photo album of your Instagram photos, now you can. Meta says that this is making it much easier to share and save memories” and “marks a big step forward in data portability.”

To dive into these new controls, just go to Settings on Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger.

[via The Verge]