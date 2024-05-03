Westcott refreshes its speedlight lineup with a touchscreen UI

Westcott has announced some new additions to its speedlight lineup. There are two different models available in either multi-brand variety, bearing a standard hotshoe, or Sony, sporting the company’s multifunction shoe.

The Westcott FJ80 II is the higher of the two models. It sports a large touchscreen display, allowing you to quickly and easily see and adjust your settings. The Westcott FJ80 SE is essentially the same unit but with a basic LCD and button interface.

Westcott FJ80 II 80Ws Speedlight

The Westcott FJ80 II 80Ws Speedlight is available in two different versions and three different packages. The two different versions are the universal version and the Sony version.

The Sony version is designed for Sony’s multifunction shoe while the universal version is designed to work with literally every other camera manufacturer on the planet. It is possible to buy the universal version with a Sony adapter if you shoot Sony and another brand.

The big seller on the FJ80 II, however, is its touchscreen display. That’s the main difference between the FJ80 II and the FJ80 SE models. The latter doesn’t have one. Other than that, the two lights seem to be largely identical.

Both are 80Ws speedlights with a tilting, rotating, zoomable head. Both support Westcott’s wireless system. Both offer up to 100 metres (328′) of range. Both lights feature a built-in battery, which charges up over USB-C.

Westcott FJ80 II & FJ80 SE Specs

Both lights offer TTL, High Speed Sync, and rear-curtain sync. So, you’re able to use them in the wide range of conditions you’re used to. But there are some differences between the two lights. Differences that may be important to you.

Westcott FJ80 II Westcott FJ80 SE Bounce Head 0-90° 0-90° Swivel Head 360° 360° Compatibility Canon, Fujifilm, MFT, Nikon, Sony, Pentax Canon, Fujifilm, MFT, Nikon, Sony, Pentax Wireless Range Up to 100m (328′) Up to 100m (328′) Power range 9 stops in 0.1 stop increments 9 stops in 0.1 stop increments Recycle Time 0.05 – 1.5sec 0.05-1.8sec Max repeat flash 20fps 20fps Full charge flashes 500+ 550 Flash duration 1/550 – 1/17,100sec 1/800 – 1/50,000sec Modelling Light Yes No Display 2.8″ Touchscreen LCD LED & Button interface

For many users, the minor differences outside of the display will be irrelevant. However, some users may have specific needs. If that’s you, you may want to pay attention to things like the flash durations.

Price and Availability

The Westcott FJ80 II is available to pre-order now in universal flavour for $339.90. The dedicated Sony version is also available to pre-order now for $339.90. A universal version packaged with a Sony adapter is available to pre-order now for $354.90.

The Westcott FJ80 SE is available to pre-order now for $199.90 for the universal mount, and the Sony mount version is also available to pre-order now for $199.90.