DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Pergear refreshes its full-frame 14mm f/2.8 for E, L, Z and RF mounts with a Mark II version

by Add Comment

Pergear has updated its 14mm f/2.8 lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with a new Mark II version. Like its predecessor, which is less than a year old, the new Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II is a manual focus, manual aperture lens.

It’s available for Sony E, Leica L (Leica, Panasonic and Sigma), Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts. Historically, such a wide-angle f/2.8 lens for mainstream cameras would cost over two grand. This one, though, is only $269.

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II – Full-frame ultra-wide low-budget

Of course, there are some sacrifices with that price drop. The Canon 14mm f/2.8 L II was an autofocus lens with weather sealing, designed for serious landscape photographers. This one’s manual focus with no weather sealing, targeted toward anybody who wants a ridiculously wide-angle lens.

There’s also a lot of competition in this low-budget manual focus lens sector. Pergear and a number of other Chinese lens manufacturers regularly release new manual focus lenses, and they’re largely competing on price. Judging from Christopher Frost’s review of this one, though, Pergear’s actually produced something pretty decent.

82mm Filter Thread

The Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II is a very wide lens with a field of view of 114 degrees. Lenses this wide historically haven’t accepted screw-on filters. Most, if they support filters at all, either use a rear gel filter or you need a large third-party filter holder designed specifically for that lens which takes square or rectangular filters.

This one, though, features a lens hood that has an 82mm filter thread on the front of it. This means you can use it with all your favourite screw-on filters as well as standard square filter systems, such as the Haida M10 II (buy here). Or, if video’s your thing, the ever-growing array of SmallRig matte boxes.

Wide f/2.8 aperture

Although f/2.8 is a number typically associated more with pro zooms and macro lenses than it is with primes, for a lens this wide angle, f/2.8 is pretty wide. Of course, technology has moved on in the last decade or two and there are even wider aperture ultra-wide-angle lenses available now.

Most of them, though, don’t come at such a low price. At $269, it’s an ideal lens for somebody to get started with astrophotography, architecture or landscape photography. You could potentially even use it as a vlogging lens if you want a really wide view of the scene behind you.

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II Specs

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 IIPergear 14mm f/2.8
Focal length14mm14mm
Max aperturef/2.8f/2.8
Min aperturef/22f/22
Angle of view114° (MFT)114° (MFT)
FormatFull-FrameFull-Frame
MountSony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica LSony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L
Focus typeManual FocusManual Focus
Lens typeRectilinearRectilinear
Optics13 elements in 9 groups13 elements in 9 groups
Aperture blades1010
Min focus distance22cm43cm
Dimensions68.2 x 78mm90 x 104mm
Weight500g570g

Price and Availability

The Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II is available to buy now for $269 in Sony E, Leica L, Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts. Shipping is expected to begin in the next week or so.

Related posts:

New Sigma patent describes 12mm f/2.8, 14mm f/2 and 14mm f/2.8 lenses for L/E mounts Samyang releases 14mm f/2.8 EF – its first full frame autofocus lens for Canon Sony refreshes its 70-200MM F4 G OSS with a macro-capable Mark II TTArtisan releases new 11mm f/2.8 full-frame 180° fisheye lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts
John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts