Pergear refreshes its full-frame 14mm f/2.8 for E, L, Z and RF mounts with a Mark II version

Pergear has updated its 14mm f/2.8 lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with a new Mark II version. Like its predecessor, which is less than a year old, the new Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II is a manual focus, manual aperture lens.

It’s available for Sony E, Leica L (Leica, Panasonic and Sigma), Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts. Historically, such a wide-angle f/2.8 lens for mainstream cameras would cost over two grand. This one, though, is only $269.

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II – Full-frame ultra-wide low-budget

Of course, there are some sacrifices with that price drop. The Canon 14mm f/2.8 L II was an autofocus lens with weather sealing, designed for serious landscape photographers. This one’s manual focus with no weather sealing, targeted toward anybody who wants a ridiculously wide-angle lens.

There’s also a lot of competition in this low-budget manual focus lens sector. Pergear and a number of other Chinese lens manufacturers regularly release new manual focus lenses, and they’re largely competing on price. Judging from Christopher Frost’s review of this one, though, Pergear’s actually produced something pretty decent.

82mm Filter Thread

The Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II is a very wide lens with a field of view of 114 degrees. Lenses this wide historically haven’t accepted screw-on filters. Most, if they support filters at all, either use a rear gel filter or you need a large third-party filter holder designed specifically for that lens which takes square or rectangular filters.

This one, though, features a lens hood that has an 82mm filter thread on the front of it. This means you can use it with all your favourite screw-on filters as well as standard square filter systems, such as the Haida M10 II (buy here). Or, if video’s your thing, the ever-growing array of SmallRig matte boxes.

Wide f/2.8 aperture

Although f/2.8 is a number typically associated more with pro zooms and macro lenses than it is with primes, for a lens this wide angle, f/2.8 is pretty wide. Of course, technology has moved on in the last decade or two and there are even wider aperture ultra-wide-angle lenses available now.

Most of them, though, don’t come at such a low price. At $269, it’s an ideal lens for somebody to get started with astrophotography, architecture or landscape photography. You could potentially even use it as a vlogging lens if you want a really wide view of the scene behind you.

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II Specs

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II Pergear 14mm f/2.8 Focal length 14mm 14mm Max aperture f/2.8 f/2.8 Min aperture f/22 f/22 Angle of view 114° (MFT) 114° (MFT) Format Full-Frame Full-Frame Mount Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L Focus type Manual Focus Manual Focus Lens type Rectilinear Rectilinear Optics 13 elements in 9 groups 13 elements in 9 groups Aperture blades 10 10 Min focus distance 22cm 43cm Dimensions 68.2 x 78mm 90 x 104mm Weight 500g 570g

Price and Availability

The Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II is available to buy now for $269 in Sony E, Leica L, Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts. Shipping is expected to begin in the next week or so.