Watch: Hilarious video is a 10-minute non-stop roast of photography

There are a lot of public perceptions when it comes to photographers. There are also a lot of in-jokes amongst the photography community. This ten-and-a-half-minute video from Casually Explained mocks all of them.

It’s an absolutely hilarious take on a hypothetical newbie’s potential future in their photography journey. What camera should you get? What genre should you shoot? How do you make money with photography?

What really got me about this video is that it’s so relatable throughout the entire thing. Some of it, where he starts off sounding sincere, I get into. Then, when I hear the twist at the end of the story, I immediately think of people I knew in my own photography past who were at least a little bit like that, or it mocks the sometimes hard reality of being a photographer.

The biggest decision you can make is the jump from a phone camera to a DSLR or film SLR camera. This is because of two major factors. Firstly, you can swap the lenses on these bad boys. Meaning you never have to about where to waste your next paycheck. And just as importantly, they have a much, much bigger sensor.

After choosing to make the leap to a “DSLR or film SLR”, it’s time to pick your genre. This is a tough one because it could determine your whole future not just as a photographer but as a human being.

As you can imagine, this topic, too, is tackled with similar silliness.

Disposable camera photography – Even though the very hipster colour palette is caused by the horrendous lens, flash and camera quality, film is nevertheless a full-size 35mm sensor. Meaning you’re technically using pro-level equipment. One of the downsides of a disposable camera is that it’s fun. Which is in strict contrast to real professional photography, which must always be stressful or else you go to photography jail.

Once you’ve picked your subject matter and want to attempt to make money from it… Well, this is where we’re reminded of all the struggles we’ve either faced ourselves or seen other photographers face.

It’s an incredibly thorough video, with a surprising level of detail. If it doesn’t brighten up your day, there’s something wrong with you. You should probably watch more of Casually Explained’s videos.