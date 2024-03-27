Tiffen launches MagSafe-compatible 58mm filter holder for the iPhone

Filter manufacturer Tiffen has announced a new circular filter holder for the iPhone. It’s the imaginatively named Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount (buy here), and it’s MagSafe compatible.

It works with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models and adds a 58mm filter thread over the cameras. This means you can use it with polarizers, variable neutral density and other filters.

Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount – Heck of a name!

The new Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount is designed specifically for the iPhone 14 and 15 models. It mounts using Apple’s MagSafe system to keep it in place. It presents an easy option for attaching filters for iPhone 14 & 15 users.

As well as presenting an easy and secure option, it’s also convenient. You’ll still need to unscrew and screw on the filters, of course, but removing the whole assembly from your phone or attaching it again takes no time at all.

That can be very handy.

Opening up a wide array of cinema filters

Tiffen says that the new Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount opens the iPhone up to “the family of Tiffen Emmy and Academy Award® winning filters”. To be fair, Tiffen does make really nice filters. They cite the usual ND and polarizing filters but also GlimmerGlass (buy here), Pro-Mist (buy here), Smoque (buy here) and Fog (buy here) diffusion filters.

The filters need to be purchased separately, of course, but you’re not limited to just Tiffen filters. You can use whatever filters you already have, and if they’re larger than 58mm, you can use step-up rings to let them fit.

I’ve done the filters on the phone thing before. It’s a lot of fun and definitely makes smartphone cameras a lot more useful. At least when it comes to shooting video. A good ND and the Blackmagic Camera app are a great combo if all you have is your phone.

Price and Availability

The Tiffen Smartphone 58mm Filter Mount is available to buy now for $29. It’s available in three models. One is for the iPhone 14/15 Plus, one is for the iPhone 14/15 Pro, and the other is for the iPhone 14/15 Pro Max.