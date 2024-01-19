ProGrade Digital CFexpress Gold Type A in 240GB and 480GB capacity announced

ProGrade Digital has announced two new CFexpress Type A memory cards (buy here). They’re part of ProGrade’s Gold series cards, which typically offer better value for money. As such, these are CFexpress 2.0 specification cards.

The 240GB and 480GB cards are designed for Sony mirrorless cameras. They offer maximum read speeds of up to 900MB/sec and sustained write speeds of at least 600MB/sec. The cards top out at 800MB/sec for burst write.

ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold

The two new cards come in 240GB and 480GB capacities. They offer decent maximum read and rite speeds of 900MB/sec and 800MB/sec, respectively. They both sport the VPG200 specification, guaranteeing at least 200MB/sec sustained write speeds, although ProGrade says they’ll do 600MB/sec.

Such speeds aren’t required in cameras, although they can be handy if you need to use these cards to transfer large amounts of data between computer systems.

The cards are not CFexpress 4.0. They’re CFexpress 2.0. So, they don’t hold the upcoming speed boost the newest specification offers. It’s entirely possible that ProGrade is planning a future update to unlock CFexpress 4.0 capabilities. OWC did this with their CFexpress Type B cards. I wouldn’t count on it, though.

Right now, though, this doesn’t really matter. There isn’t a camera on the market that requires CFexpress 4.0 specification speeds. And even when they start coming, they likely won’t be the majority of cameras. So, CFexpress 2.0 can still handle any camera available today.

Price and Availability

The ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold memory cards are available to buy now. The 240GB capacity card is $259.99 and the 480GB card costs $449.99..