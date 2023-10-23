Photographer snaps paraglider’s last flight, then finds him dead

A photographer witnessed a tragic accident in Alaska’s Eagle River Valley when a paraglider went missing during a daring flight. The incident occurred on Sunday, October 15, when a photographer capturing the flight lost sight of the paraglider.

The photographer swiftly called for assistance at 1:42 p.m., prompting a search and rescue mission, according to state troopers. Sadly, the paraglider died later in hospital.

Within 15 minutes, a search party, including the concerned photographer, located the crashed paraglider. They found him at an altitude of about 2,700 feet near Magnificent Peak in Eagle River Valley.

The search team immediately started CPR, but the pilot, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Randich from Girdwood, Alaska, couldn’t be saved. Despite being airlifted to a hospital, he was unable to be saved. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Randich is a well-known figure in Alaska’s backcountry skiing and speed-riding community. Speed riding involves a unique combination of snow and air. Paraglider wings are used for exhilarating descents down the mountains.

Tributes are pouring in for Randich, with heartfelt messages on his Instagram page. One commenter lauded him as an “embodiment of leadership,” while another described him as “truly one of the greatest humans I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.”

It can be exhilarating to photograph extreme sports, but we always have to remember the risks that are taken doing these activities. One kayaker tragically managed to film his own death in Alaska on his GoPro recently.

The actions of the photographer were incredibly swift in this case. However, in all likelihood, the injuries would have been too severe.

[Via The Sacramento Bee]