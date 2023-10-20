Accsoon’s TopRig S60 slider is a super-light, app-controlled, travel slider

You may know Accsoon from their Accsoon Seemo transmitters or lighting control software, but the company is now entering the slider market with two new sliders: TopRig S40 ($349) and TopRig S60 ($399), with a slide range of 22.5cm and 42.5cm respectively.

The slider market is pretty saturated with big players like Manfrotto and smaller players like YC Onion. It is interesting to see what the TopRig slider series has to offer.

Travel slider

Both the Accsoon TopRig S60 and the Accsoon TopRig S40 are primarily aimed for travel. As the name implies, the S60 is 61cm long, and the S40 is 41cm long. Both will easily fit in a backpack, and the S40 will also fit in an airline carry-on.

They weigh around 1.5kg and use an NPF battery to operate. According to Accsoon, The S40 (and S06) can last 60 hours of horizontal movement on a single NP-F550 battery. Otherwise, you can also power the slider with a 9V dc connector.

Control and a diagonal trick

Both the S40 and S60 can be controlled in two ways. The first is via a set of onboard buttons, and the second is via a Bluetooth app. Both options allow for A-B movement, ramp control, and a “bounce” setting that will provide unattended continuous movement for an interview.

The interesting part, though, is a rod placed in the center of the slider. While the slider does not support panning, you can still get some panning by adjusting that rod. It will not create a perfect arc but allow the camera to point to a center spot.

Smooth motion

Accsoon claims super-smooth motion on the TopRig S40 and TopRig S60 sliders. Accsoon says they use powerful brushless motors to mitigate any vibration. This, along with precision machining of the actual slider, should reduce vibrations and stutter.

According to Accsoon, the slider can retain smooth motions with loads of up to 2.5 Kg for horizontal and vertical movements. (And obviously, anything in between)

Specs

S40 S60 Rated Voltage 7.4-16.8V 7.4-16.8V Max.Horizontal Load 4.0kg 4.0kg Max.Vertical Load 2.5kg 2.5kg Max.Operating Speed 5cm/s 5cm/s Stationary Object Tracking 55° 55° Panoramic Angle Max.Travel Distance 225mm 425mm Power Supply DC 9-16.8V NP-F Battery DC 9-16.8V NP-F Battery Power Consumption 0.5w 0.5w Dimensions 410mm × 106mm × 71.3mm 610mm × 106mm × 71.3mm Weight 1.4Kg 1.5kg

Price and availability

The Accsoon TopRig S40 and TopRig S60 are already available for $349 and $399 respectively.