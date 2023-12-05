Panasonic Lumix G9 II to get 12-Bit raw over HDMI for BRAW and ProRes RAW

Panasonic has announced an upcoming firmware for the Panasonic G9 II mirrorless camera (buy here). The new firmware adds a much-demanded feature to the camera. RAW video output over HDMI.

The new firmware update will add 12-bit raw output over HDMI. It will also provide support for both the Atomos Ninja series for ProRes RAW and Blackmagic Design Video Assist models for BRAW recording.

The company hasn’t said exactly when the new firmware’s coming, just that it’s on the way.

Today, Panasonic announced the upcoming release of the Ver.2.0 firmware update program for the LUMIX G9II to offer more flexible workflow. The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website. LUMIX G9II Firmware Version 2.0 *Details are still under development and subject to change.

It’s possible that the firmware will still implement other features or fixes, but all they specifically mentioned was 12-bit raw output over HDMI.

RAW video output over HDMI to Blackmagic Design external recorder [5.7K] / [C4K] / [5.8K(4:3)] / [4.4K(4:3)] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 5″ 12G HDR and Blackmagic Video Assist 7″ 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW. RAW video output over HDMI to ATOMOS external recorder [5.7K] / [C4K] / [5.8K(4:3)] / [4.4K(4:3)] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to ATOMOS “Ninja V” “Ninja V+” “Ninja” “Ninja Ultra” “Shogun” “Shogun Ultra” “Shogun Connect” devices, to be recorded as Apple Pro Res RAW.

The Panasonic G9 II is the first Panasonic Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera with phase-detect autofocus. And it’s only the second camera the company’s ever released with phase-detect autofocus. The new firmware update adds RAW HDMI output capability to the camera, letting you put that autofocus to the test at the highest possible quality.

Panasonic has also made a LUT available to download from the Panasonic website, which lets you quickly correct raw colours straight out of the camera.