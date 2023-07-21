OM Digital launches “medical” housing for the waterproof Olympus Tough TG-6

We hear about camera housings being released for cameras all the time. Typically, though, they’re waterproof housings. And they’re generally for newer cameras that have just come onto the market.

However, OM Digital has just announced a new housing for 2019’s Olympus Tough TG-6 (buy here). And no, it’s not a waterproof housing because the TG-6 is a waterproof camera. It’s a medical housing.

The press release begins:

OM Digital Solutions Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Shigemi Sugimoto) will start accepting orders for the “MH Series” imaging solution compatible with high-pressure steam sterilization from July 20, 2023 for corporate and individual business owners in Japan at the OMDS Business Store (URL: https://biz.om-digitalsolutions.com/), and will start shipping sequentially from September .

Housing is “Not a medical device”

The MH “series” begins with the MH-STP01, the official title for the TG-6 medical housing. OM Digital says that the housing is compatible with high-pressure steam sterilisation. It’s a process that’s commonly used to sterilise medical equipment, but it excerpts stresses and temperatures that not everything can easily stand up to.

Housing prepared for autoclave sterilization

The housing is targeted towards veterinarians rather than human doctors. OM Digital stresses that this is not a “medical device” under the definition in Pharmaceutical Affairs Law. They go on to say that it’s up to the doctor to make the call based on their own judgement.

Documenting surgeries to help educate

But it lets them use the camera during surgery to document the process in a way that’s safe for both the patient and the camera. Their release also talks about its excellent chemical-resistant properties, helping it survive potential spills in the lab.

In order to improve the quality of veterinary medicine, it is recommended that veterinarians and veterinary nurses work together to develop a team veterinary medical care system. The “MH Series” makes it possible to safely and easily take photographs during surgery, and is expected to be used for information sharing, training of the next generation, technical sophistication, etc., as well as improved services for breeders.

It’s an interesting product. Very niche, sure, but interesting. I hadn’t even considered that this might be a thing before seeing this announcement. Now it makes total sense, and I wonder what other cameras and housings destined for the medical industry have we not seen over the years?

Price and Availability

The OM Digital MH-STP01 medical housing for the Olympus Tough TG-6 is available to buy through the OM Digital Solutions Business Store for the price of ¥190,000, or around $1,340. Unfortunately, it appears it’ll only be available in Japan for now. There’s no news on if or when it’ll make it to other countries.