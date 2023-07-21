Journey Through Seasons is a 145km long hyperlapse shot over an entire year

Hyperlapses became a big thing a few years ago. But they all started to look a bit samey. A lot of them are city-based. Often they’re just a highlight reel of the common tourist spots of that town. This one, though, is a little different.

Created by Dave Fanner, it follows the Canberra Centenary Trail. He wanted the opposite of a highlight reel. Unlike many hyperlapses today, this one actually tells you a story as it takes you on its journey.

The Canberra Centenary Trail is about a 145km walk that circumnavigates the city of Canberra, Australia’s capital. As Fanner describes, “it starts on the literal doorstep of Parliament House” and “ends in the basket of a hot air balloon”.

Of course, this wasn’t just a one-day trip. Fanner’s journey along the trail took him a year to shoot and edit. In between those beginning and end bits, we see the journey of the trail. With a number of stories to pick up on along the way.

I’ve always felt the typical highlight reel approach didn’t do justice to the immersive experiences one encounters on a long-distance hike. When you’re traversing a landscape for days, it morphs from an inert canvas into a vital and breathing entity.

The video was shot primarily using the Insta360 ONE RS 1″ Leica 360 Edition (buy here). Obviously, there are at least a couple of drone shots in there, too. Fanner hasn’t mentioned which drone he used, though.

To process and edit the footage Fanner used several techniques. Primarily, he used Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, with a little assistance from Luma AI. It all comes together to create a beautifully smooth hyperlapse. And the sound design is fantastic.

The whole video is just over 7 minutes long, which is a tad long for a hyperlapse, generally speaking. Even at 7 minutes long, though, the hyperlapse works out to cover about 20km per minute. Or around, 333.3 metres per second. So, it’s pretty sped up!

But during that time, it takes us on so many little detours. By the end of it, you won’t want it to stop.

[via PetaPixel]