New Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph lens is the fastest, widest, and smallest in the series

After a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign for 65mm T2.4 and an 80mm T2.4 anamorphic lenses, Venus Optics has added a stretch goal and is announcing another lens in this series. Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph lens is coming, and just like the other two, it’s lightweight and tiny, perfect for packing light and all kinds of run & gun shooting situations.

Main characteristics

The Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph is designed specifically for MFT or Arri PL mounts. Unlike other Nanomorph focal lengths (27/35/50/65/80), it doesn’t cover the Super35 format. According to Venus optics, this is “the fastest, widest, and tiniest Nanomorph” they’ve ever made. It weighs 0.67lb (around 304g), and its size is 2.36×3.35″ (60x85mm), so you can use it on any MFT camera, and even a drone or FPV helmet, gimbal… You name it. If you want to add filters, the lens is Ø55mm filter thread-compatible.

With the wide horizontal field of view, this lens allows expansive shots of landscapes, cityscapes, architecture, etc. It offers a constant 1.5X squeeze ratio for a consistent anamorphic look. As for the aperture, it features the maximum aperture of T2.2, the largest in the Nanomorph series.

The lens also offers a close focusing distance of 1’4″ (43cm). There are also three cinematic flare options – Blue, Amber, and Silver. The silver flare changes color in response to the prevailing light source.

Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph specs table

Here are the full specs of the new lens from Venus Optics:

Name Laowa Nanomorph 20mm T2.2 1.5X MFT Anamorphic Focal Length 20mm Aperture Range T2.2-T16 Angle of View 65.9°x36° Image Circle Diameter 17.3x13mm Squeeze Ratio 1.5X Format MFT Lens Structure 15 elements in 13 groups Aperture Blades 13 Focus Throw 271.5° Aperture Throw 73.7° Focus Indicator Foot & Meter (Dual Scale) Min. Focusing Distance 1’4” / 43cm In-focus Driving Mode Manual (MF) MFT Version PL Version Filter Thread Diameter Ø55mm ø77mm Front Diameter Ø58mm ø80mm Dimensions ø 2.36″ x 3.35″ / ø60mm*85mm ø3.31”x 2.64” / ø84mm*67mm Weight 0.67 lbs / 304g 1.1 lbs / 499g Flare Color Amber / Blue / Silver Mount MFT PL mount

Price and availability

The Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph lens is available for $999 for the MFT mount version, and $1,499 for the PL mount version. It’s available for orders via the Indiegogo campaign website, with expected shipping in late October.