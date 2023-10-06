New Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph lens is the fastest, widest, and smallest in the series

After a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign for 65mm T2.4 and an 80mm T2.4 anamorphic lenses, Venus Optics has added a stretch goal and is announcing another lens in this series. Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph lens is coming, and just like the other two, it’s lightweight and tiny, perfect for packing light and all kinds of run & gun shooting situations.
Main characteristics
The Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph is designed specifically for MFT or Arri PL mounts. Unlike other Nanomorph focal lengths (27/35/50/65/80), it doesn’t cover the Super35 format. According to Venus optics, this is “the fastest, widest, and tiniest Nanomorph” they’ve ever made. It weighs 0.67lb (around 304g), and its size is 2.36×3.35″ (60x85mm), so you can use it on any MFT camera, and even a drone or FPV helmet, gimbal… You name it. If you want to add filters, the lens is Ø55mm filter thread-compatible.
With the wide horizontal field of view, this lens allows expansive shots of landscapes, cityscapes, architecture, etc. It offers a constant 1.5X squeeze ratio for a consistent anamorphic look. As for the aperture, it features the maximum aperture of T2.2, the largest in the Nanomorph series.
The lens also offers a close focusing distance of 1’4″ (43cm). There are also three cinematic flare options – Blue, Amber, and Silver. The silver flare changes color in response to the prevailing light source.
Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph specs table
Here are the full specs of the new lens from Venus Optics:
|Name
|Laowa Nanomorph 20mm T2.2 1.5X MFT Anamorphic
|Focal Length
|20mm
|Aperture Range
|T2.2-T16
|Angle of View
|65.9°x36°
|Image Circle Diameter
|17.3x13mm
|Squeeze Ratio
|1.5X
|Format
|MFT
|Lens Structure
|15 elements in 13 groups
|Aperture Blades
|13
|Focus Throw
|271.5°
|Aperture Throw
|73.7°
|Focus Indicator
|Foot & Meter (Dual Scale)
|Min. Focusing Distance
|1’4” / 43cm
|In-focus Driving Mode
|Manual (MF)
|MFT Version
|PL Version
|Filter Thread Diameter
|Ø55mm
|ø77mm
|Front Diameter
|Ø58mm
|ø80mm
|Dimensions
|ø 2.36″ x 3.35″ / ø60mm*85mm
|ø3.31”x 2.64” / ø84mm*67mm
|Weight
|0.67 lbs / 304g
|1.1 lbs / 499g
|Flare Color
|Amber / Blue / Silver
|Mount
|MFT
|PL mount
Price and availability
The Laowa 20mm T2.2 1.5X Nanomorph lens is available for $999 for the MFT mount version, and $1,499 for the PL mount version. It’s available for orders via the Indiegogo campaign website, with expected shipping in late October.
