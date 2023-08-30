Nanlite’s PavoTube II XR series add wireless CRMX control

Nanlite has announced its new PavoTube II XR (buy here) range of tube LED lights. The lights are essentially the same as the PavoTube II X (buy here), released in 2021, but they add wireless remote control using CRMX.

As with the Nanlite PavoTube II X, the PavoTube II XR range is available in 2ft, 4ft and 8ft lengths. They offer full RGBWW control with a white balance range of 2,700K up to 12,000K, with green/magenta adjustments.

As they’re essentially the same lights, only differing in this one feature, here’s the launch video for the PavoTube II X lights. The feature set is otherwise identical, as far as I can tell.

Nanlite PavoTube II XR – What is CRMX?

CRMX (Cognitive Radio MultipleXer) is a wireless communication technology combining cognitive radio and multiplexing principles. Let’s break those down.

Cognitive radio is a concept involving intelligent and adaptive communication systems. These systems automatically detect available radio frequencies. They assess the quality of those frequencies, and then select and switch to what they believe is the optimal frequency.

Multiplexing is a technique that allows multiple signals to be combined and transmitted over a single communication channel. This enables efficient use of available bandwidth and resources.

CRMX combines these two concepts to provide wireless communication that’s as reliable and interference-free as possible.

You still get DMX and Sidus Link app control

As well as wireless CRMX, you get the same DMX and Sidus Link app control that you got with the PavoTube II X series lights. There’s also a regular remote control unit, too.

As well as providing the same methods of communication as the PavoTube II X, the PavoTube II XR series lights also inherit all of the other features of the X series, including:

Full Pixel Control for multi-coloured setups

Built-in battery

Multiple 1/4-20″ mounting options.

2ft, 4ft and 8ft sizes

Available in single or multiple light kits

Wide range of compatible accessories

You can read more about their capabilities in the Nanlite PavoTube II X announcement.

For those who own the existing PavoTube II X lights, the upgrade seems pretty redundant unless you absolutely need CRMX control. If you’re happy with your PavoTube II X lights, then stick with them.

For new customers, I suspect the PavoTube II XR will be the only series available at some point and the X series will no longer be around. If you don’t need the wireless CRMX feature, then it may be worth shopping around to see if you can find some good deals on the X series before they all sell out.

Price and Availability

The Nanlite PavoTube II XR is available in 2ft, 4ft and 8ft lengths. The Nanlite PavoTube II 15XR (2ft) is available to pre-order now for $399. The Nanlite PavoTube II 30XR (4ft) is available to pre-order now for $579.

The Nanlite PavoTube II 60XR (8ft) is only available in 2-light, 4-light and 8-light kits, which you can pre-order now for $1,999, $4,099 and $9,880, respectively.