Lumionix Komet is “the most advanced camera trigger yet”

I’ve been using camera triggers of one sort or another for over twenty years. I’ve even built some of my own. So, when I see claims like the one in the title, I’m always a bit dubious. The Luimionix Komet, though, does seem to tick a lot of the boxes.

It’s currently running on Kickstarter, where it’s already hammered its modest $15,000 goal by a very large amount. It’s currently sitting at just over a quarter of a million dollars.

Lumionix Komet – All the triggers

DIY camera triggers we build ourselves are usually intended for one specific purpose. Typically, that’s for timelapse or some kind of light or sound trigger. If we need to do a new thing, we build a new trigger for that new purpose.

Commercially available camera triggers, with the exception of specific devices like the MIOPS Splash (buy here), typically encapsulate a wide variety of different trigger types into a single unit. There have been many such units released over the years, and the Limionix Komet is the newest player in the game.

But what can it do? According to the campaign, it has five core trigger modes, that offer over 20 different total mode functions. These include several timelapse modes and triggering from external sources, such as light or sound. And yes, it has Holy Grail Timelapse mode.

What is Holy Grail Timelapse?

Holy grail timelapse is a specific type of timelapse. Primarily geared at landscape timelapse, it provides a seamless exposure transition from day to night. Or, from night to day. It’s a smooth blend of exposure that stops things from getting too bright or dark as the scene changes.

They’re often difficult to do and external triggers are usually needed. Cameras, still, aren’t smart enough to figure these things out on their own. It’s not surprising, though. It’s a very niche feature that most people will never need. So, why should camera companies work on it?

This is why separate triggers are needed. Many triggers can do this now, but it’s become an essential feature for any new ones popping up on the market. The ones that don’t have it, typically disappear into oblivion.

This isn’t all it can do, though.

A wide range of trigger features

As well as holy grail and regular timelapse, it also offers distance-lapse. This is a feature that relies on movement. You set your start point, end point, number of shots and as you move, it takes a photo at set distance intervals along your path. This makes things like hyperlapse very easy to create.

It also allows high-speed capture based on light or sound. Light and laser triggers let your camera react at the speed of light. Literally. Sound triggers, too, offer many shots you wouldn’t otherwise be able to create. At least, not without a lot of luck. You’re able to adjust the timing and sensitivity of both of these features.

You’re able to trigger either cameras or flashes with Komet. And it supports both Nikon and Canon TTL modes. You are able to adjust the power manually and even zoom the head with speedlights. You’re able to control up to four groups of lights, with 4 channels to reduce interference.

Of course, there’s a smartphone app

Many camera triggers, whether DIY or commercial, are fairly self-contained. Most don’t make use of the large touchscreens in our pockets. Komet, however, has a dedicated smartphone app.

It lets you control every aspect of the device. You’re able to set up your timelapse, tweak timing, adjust exposure curves, and more. It’ll even let you shoot HDR timelapse. Here’s a walkthrough of the device and some of the smartphone features.

Personally, I think I’ll stick to building my own triggers. But if I were looking for an all-in-one solution, Komet doesn’t look like a terrible option. It offers a great set of features. The price isn’t bad, either. It’s not ultra-cheap, but it’s on par with the competition.

Price and Availability

The Lumionix Komet is currently on Kickstarter. Pledges start at $199 for early bird Solo Kits. The Ultimate Kit is $359. The prices are expected to go up significantly once it goes retail. Items are expected to ship in June 2024.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.