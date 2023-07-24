Follow two photographers for a day as they shoot the Tour de France

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to photograph one of the world’s most famous bike races? The Tour de France is arguably one of the toughest and most epic of all races, and photographing the race takes not only great photography skills but also intimate knowledge of the route, the sport, and the competitors.

This brilliant video from EF Pro Cycling follows Tour photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber as they negotiate logistics, crowds, crash-causing selfie-takers, and the speed of the cyclists to capture the jaw-dropping images that they have become known for.

If you don’t already know, the Tour de France is a gruelling, almost month-long bike race that takes in the Alps and finishes in the Champs-Élysées in Paris. It’s tough for the athletes, but it’s also tough for the photographers who cover it.

In the video, Ashley shows us her bandaged fingers while she explains how she broke them, protecting her camera from a fall while trying to capture a shot. It appears that she can still manage to take photographs, however, nothing will stop these two from documenting the rave.

And, of course, it’s not just the days shooting, they still have editing to do. Jered explains that they take around 10,000 images each day, which they then need to cull and edit and send on to their team and News outlets. That quick turnaround would be the most challenging part for me!

This video gives a fascinating glimpse into the world of shooting pro-cycling. For any sports photographer, or anyone simply interested in another side of photography, it’s a must-watch.