DJI launches DJI RS 4/RS 4 Pro gimbals and new LiDAR “Focus Pro” unit

It’s been less than two years since DJI announced the RS 3 and RS 3 Pro gimbals. Yet here we are with their successors, the DJI RS 4 (buy here) and DJI RS 4 Pro (buy here). The company has also announced a new LiDAR focus unit.

The DJI Focus Pro (buy here) features active tracking of subjects and is able to recognise up to five individuals. It has its own built-in camera to view the scene before you, sending signals back to the focus motor to keep your subject sharp – even with manual focus lenses.

DJI RS4 / DJI RS4 Pro Gimbals

The two new DJI RS 4 and RS 4 Pro gimbals offer some nice advantages over the previous generation DJI RS 3 (buy here) and DJI RS 3 Pro (buy here). They sport Teflon (PTFE) coatings on all three axes for smoother motion, with fine-tuning knobs on the tilt axis for easier balancing.

They feature the company’s latest 4th-generation stabilisation algorithm for improved performance in different shooting scenarios. They also see improved support for vertical shooting to make your reels, shorts, and stories look even smoother than before.

DJI RS 4 Pro – More Motor Torque

The DJI RS 4 Pro’s payload hasn’t increased from its predecessor. It still sits at 10lb, thanks to its carbon fibre arms. This means it can handle just about every popular mirrorless camera on the market, even when using fairly hefty cinema lenses.

To help with this increased load capacity, the motors have received a 20% boost in torque. This helps to ensure your camera stays as stable as possible when moving around. The RS 4 Pro also features a unique Car Mount mode which adapts its stabilisation algorithms dynamically.

DJI RS 4 – Better Balancing

The DJI RS 4 also keeps the same 6.6lb payload capacity as the RS 3, but its tilt axis has been extended. So, it should be a lot easier to balance wider or offset-load cameras. You’re able to wirelessly control the camera shutter and lens via the joystick built into the gimbal, and you can pair it with the new Focus Pro for ultimate control.

It features FPV (first-person view) mode, which makes all three axes follow the movement of the handle. I think you’d be hard pushed to get this up in the air and convince anyone that it’s an FPV drone, but it can make for some very interesting shots. A dedicated switch lets you quickly flick between each of the different shooting modes.

DJI Focus Pro

This is an interesting device and extends DJI’s earlier efforts at LiDAR focusing. As with the old LiDAR module, the Focus Pro adds autofocus to manual focus lenses. But it also does much more. You see, the old unit had a problem. It could only look at the middle of the shot.

The new Focus Pro, on the other hand, has a built-in camera. It allows you to track up to five subjects at once and pick the one you want to follow at any given moment through the RS 4 Pro’s built-in OLED display. It’s also able to spot the difference between humans and vehicles, allowing you to identify and track either.

And for those who are interested in the DJI Focus Pro but don’t want to buy the RS 4 Pro, don’t worry. The DJI Focus Pro also supports the DJI RS 3 Pro.

Price and Availability

The DJI RS 4 is available to buy now for $549 as a gimbal-only package or $749 for the Combo, which includes a handle and other accessories. The RJI RS 4 Pro is a little more expensive, with the gimbal-only package at $869 and $1,099 for the combo.

The DJI Focus Pro also comes in two packages. There’s the Creator Package for $999, which includes the Focus Pro LiDAR unit, Grip, and motor in a carrying case. But there’s also the All-in-One Combo package for $1,849, which also adds the Focus Pro Hand Unit.