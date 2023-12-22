CineBack turns your Sony into a modular box cinema camera

Creating the perfect camera rig isn’t easy. This is especially true when it comes to small mirrorless cameras. Because they’re so much smaller and lighter than their typical box-shaped cinema cameras, they can be awkward to set up.

That’s where CineBack comes in. The creation of Caleb Pike at DSLR Video Shooter, the CineBack turns your mirrorless camera into more of a traditional box-shaped cinema camera. Making it easier to rig an balance like a larger camera.

CineBack for Sony FX3/FX30

I have to say, it looks like quite the neat little compact setup. And if I were shooting video with Sony FX3 (buy here) and Sony FX30 (buy here) cameras, I’d probably spring for a couple of these myself.

It attaches to the SmallRig 4183 cage for the Sony FX3 and FX30 (buy here) and helps to add some size and weight to the unit for easy balancing. With long lenses on attached, small mirrorless cameras can feel quite front-heavy. With more weight behind the back of camera, not so much.

But what about the LCD?

My first question on seeing this was, naturally, “what about the LCD?”. As you can see, though, Caleb’s thought of that. It no longer flips fully back into the camera, but lives in a slot on the side of the CineBack.

It allows you to keep it open or closed on the side to keep it out of the way, but still lets you flip it out in front of you when you need to see it. But you can also attach a top handle to this setup. So, you can also install a small field monitor on top, as well.

A modular system

It expands on the modularity of SmallRig’s cage for the Sony FX3 and FX30, however, it starts to make the camera itself a modular piece of the whole. Whenever you wanted to swap out the camera you wouldn’t need to dismantle and rebuild the whole rig. You’d just unscrew the cage and swap it out for another camera.

At least, you would if your other camera was also a Sony FX3 or FX30. Right now, that’s the only camera that Caleb’s designed a CineBack for. He does say however, that he’s working on a number of other Sony bodies, including the Sony A7 IV (buy here), A7S III (buy here), ZV-E1 (buy here), A6700 (buy here).

He doesn’t plan to stop there, though. Caleb also hopes to include cameras like the Canon EOS R5C (buy here), EOS R6 (buy here), EOS R5 (buy here) and as many Fujifilm cameras as he possibly can. Whether or not this will ultimately extend to Panasonic and Nikon cameras, too, remains to be seen.

Price and Availability

The CineBack is currently out of stock. The initial pre-orders have all been sold. The most recent price was $299. There’s no word yet on when it will become available again, but when it does, it’ll be on the Camera Foundry website.