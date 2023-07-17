DIY Photography

Zhong Yi Optics quietly launches 200mm f/4 APO 1x Macro lens

by Add Comment

Zhong Yi Optics has released a new 200mm f/4 APO 1x macro lens (buy here). Oddly, though, it’s been something of a silent announcement. There has been no mention of it on their Facebook page, and it’s not even listed on their website yet.

It’s also not available at the usual retailers, although it has popped up on eBay. This is the third full-frame macro lens from ZY Optics, following the 20mm f/2 4.5x in 2016 and the 85mm f/2.8 1-5x in 2019.

ZY Optics 200mm f/4 APO 1x Macro

The new lens is available for a variety of systems. Mounts include several medium format, full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. Listings are up on eBay for Nikon Z, Nikon F, Leica L, Fuji X, Sony E, Canon EF, Canon RF, Fuji GFX and Hasselblad XCD. Basically, everything except Micro Four Thirds.

This manual focus lens offers a macro magnification factor of 1:1. This lets your sensor see the subjects at the same size they are in real life. Its long focal length means it can maintain this magnification with a minimum focus distance of 48cm.

Optically, the lens is made up of eleven elements in seven groups, with a 9-blade aperture. It has a 12.5º field of view and a focus range from 48cm up to infinity This makes it ideal for headshots and portraits, as well as macro. Its focusing system is internal, preventing rotation or movement of the front element as you adjust.

ZY Optics 200mm f/4 APO 1x Macro lens Specs

Focal length200mm
FormatFull Frame (APS-C & Medium Frmat)
Max aperturef/4
Min aperturef/22
Angle of view12.5° (FF)
Optics11 elements in 7 groups
Aperture blades9
Min focus distance48cm
Filter thread67mm
Dimensions75x186mm (F Mount)
Weight~1,300g
MountsSony E, Nikon Z, Nikon F, Canon EF, Canon RF, Leica L, Fuji X, Fuji GFX, Hasselblad XCD

Price and Availability

At the moment, the ZY Optics 200mm f/4 APO 1x Macro only appears to be available through eBay for $499, shipped direct from China. There’s no word yet on when we’ll see it start to come to Amazon and other retailers around the world.

[via Sony Alpha Rumors]

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

