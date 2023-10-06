Pro soccer will trial a new camera angle inspired by video games

Sky Sports and the Premier League will introduce an innovative new camera angle. Called “Game Mode,” the new angle is similar to a view from soccer video games. The upcoming Arsenal vs. Manchester City match will test the new camera angle.

This unique camera view aims to offer viewers a fresh way to follow the action on the field. Viewers will probably feel familiar to the higher perspective due to familiarity with gaming platforms.

Bird’s eye view

“Game Mode” provides a wider view of the soccer pitch from higher up. This allows viewers to better understand the game’s dynamics even though players appear smaller. Many people now have larger, higher-resolution TVs which makes this wider perspective possible.

It is the first time Sky has used a gantry-level ‘railcam’ in soccer. The Premier League will be making the system available to all of its domestic and international broadcast partners.

Rachel Nightingale, in charge of media operations and innovations for the Premier League, expressed the league’s desire to enhance the soccer-watching experience for fans worldwide. She told The Athletic, “We hope ‘Game Mode’ will bring a new and exciting way to enjoy the action at home.”

Sky Sports director of production Phil Marshall added, “We’re very excited to see what ‘Game Mode’ can bring to the overall viewing experience for fans and believe it has great potential when it comes to in-game innovation.”

Women’s Soccer

Although “Game Mode” is making its Premier League debut, it was previously used during the Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and Liverpool on October 1.

This camera angle may become a regular feature in all future Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium if it proves popular.

In the end, however, viewers may not even notice due to being used to playing video games. Similarly, stadiums have used some sort of cable remote-operated cameras such as the Skycam and Spidercam for two decades.

[Via Petapixel]