Poignant Image of a boy at “the top of the world” wins iPhone Photography Awards 2023

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) has announced the winners of its 16th annual competition. This year’s overall winner is Ivan Silva from Mexico, with a gorgeous portrait of a young boy standing “at the top of the world.” But as always, the contest shows you don’t need tons of camera gear to get great photos; but that the best camera is truly the one you have with you.
This year’s contest saw thousands of submissions from every corner of the world. Interestingly, many of the winning shots celebrate the power of photography to capture the power and the joy of anticipation and of what comes next. As I mentioned, Grand Prize Winner is Ivan Silva of Mexico for his image titled Heroe. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro, it shows so much about a child’s soul and spirit. At least that’s how I perceive it.
The First Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Thea Mihu from Germany for her image, Soy Sauce Village. The Second Place prize is for Saša Borozan from Bosnia and Herzegovina and his image Taming Waves. And the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Derek Hager from the United Stated for his photo Tucson Morning.
There are additional 14 categories of the contest, each of which had the top three photographers awarded. So, without further ado, let’s jump to the selection- and you can see more on the IPPAWARDS website.
Abstract
Animals
Architecture
Children
Cityscape
Landscape
Lifestyle
Nature
Other
People
Portrait
Series
First place: Dominic Dahncke
Second place: Juan Castaneda
Third place: Mengguo Li
