Poignant Image of a boy at “the top of the world” wins iPhone Photography Awards 2023

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) has announced the winners of its 16th annual competition. This year’s overall winner is Ivan Silva from Mexico, with a gorgeous portrait of a young boy standing “at the top of the world.” But as always, the contest shows you don’t need tons of camera gear to get great photos; but that the best camera is truly the one you have with you.

This year’s contest saw thousands of submissions from every corner of the world. Interestingly, many of the winning shots celebrate the power of photography to capture the power and the joy of anticipation and of what comes next. As I mentioned, Grand Prize Winner is Ivan Silva of Mexico for his image titled Heroe. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro, it shows so much about a child’s soul and spirit. At least that’s how I perceive it.

© Ivan Silva/IPPAWARDS 2023

The First Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Thea Mihu from Germany for her image, Soy Sauce Village. The Second Place prize is for Saša Borozan from Bosnia and Herzegovina and his image Taming Waves. And the Third Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Derek Hager from the United Stated for his photo Tucson Morning.

© Thea Mihu/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Saša Borozan/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Derek Hager/IPPAWARDS 2023

There are additional 14 categories of the contest, each of which had the top three photographers awarded. So, without further ado, let’s jump to the selection- and you can see more on the IPPAWARDS website.

Abstract

© Tim Wheeler/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Neil Nesheim /IPPAWARDS 2023 © Kaizhou Wang /IPPAWARDS 2023

Animals

© Skye Snyder /IPPAWARDS 2023 © George Allen /IPPAWARDS 2023 © Scott Galloway /IPPAWARDS 2023

Architecture

© Edwin Cabingan/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Akira P./IPPAWARDS 2023 © Leon Wang/IPPAWARDS 2023

Children

© Sofia Ershova/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Antonio Denti/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Zhang Xiaojun/IPPAWARDS 2023

Cityscape

© Jinsong Hu/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Cathryn Franklyn /IPPAWARDS 2023 © Aaron Hao Tan

Landscape

© Ton Ensing/IPPAWARDS 2023 Di Lu/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Linda Repasky/IPPAWARDS 2023

Lifestyle

© Shusen Jia/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Paula Veloso/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Santiago Martinez de Septien/IPPAWARDS 2023

Nature

© Scott Galloway/IPPAWARDS 2023 Carl Harris/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Pamela Jones-Morton/IPPAWARDS 2023

Other

© Tao Fan/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Alina Rudya/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Alberto F. Reiriz/IPPAWARDS 2023

People

© Daniel Heilig/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Jian Wang/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Adriano Mendes de Carvalho/IPPAWARDS 2023

Portrait

© Ramazan Cirakoglu/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Surong Zhu/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Barry Mayes/IPPAWARDS 2023

Series

First place: Dominic Dahncke

© Dominic Dahncke/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Dominic Dahncke/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Dominic Dahncke/IPPAWARDS 2023

Second place: Juan Castaneda

© Juan Castaneda/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Juan Castaneda/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Juan Castaneda/IPPAWARDS 2023

Third place: Mengguo Li

© Mengguo Li/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Mengguo Li/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Mengguo Li/IPPAWARDS 2023

Still Life

© Robert Lie/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Anna Marzia Soria/IPPAWARDS 2023 © Leland Smith/IPPAWARDS 2023

Travel