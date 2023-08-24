DIY Photography

A “heavenly” shot of a golfer in the clouds wins 2023 World Sports Photography Awards

World Sports Photography Awards celebrates the best sports photography by the best sports photographers. This year’s winners have been announced, and the overall winner is Patrick Smith of Getty Images. He captured the heavenly nature of sport, showing us a scene of a golfer in the clouds. It will definitely make you look twice… At least.

The fourth annual contest has received entries from over 30 different sports, from elite to grassroots. Like in the years before, the World Sports Photography Awards tell stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism, and focus that are at the heart of sport. It shows the devotion of not only athletes, but also those who photograph them.

Smith’s winning image is one of 24 winning photos across sports categories, including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics, and Football. More than 700 professional sports photographers from over 70 countries around the world submitted their images this year.

This year’s contest was organized in partnership WITH MPB, a platform for buying, selling, and trading used photography and video gear. “As a judge, and as a sponsor of the 2023 ‘World Sports Photography Awards’ I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year’s entries,” said Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB.

“The art of photography is about encapsulating emotions and feelings in an instant, and being able to tell a compelling story which aims to inspire the spectator long after they’ve experienced it. It’s been exciting to see the new entries in the ‘Pro’ space being shortlisted for the awards too as they have elevated the expectations for next year’s participants!”

Take a look at the rest of the category winners of the 2023 World Sports Photography Awards. Make sure to check out the contest website for a complete winner and shortlist gallery, and you can find winning shots from previous years here and here.

World Sports Photography Awards
© Darren Burns/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Jesus Alvarez Orihuela/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Howard Lao/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Kirk Irwin/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Annice Lyn/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Bob Bradford/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Tom Jenkins/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Mrs Evo/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Xavier Pereyron/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Vince Mignott/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Philip Brown/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Scott Barbour/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Kevin Sabitus/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Richard Heathcote/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Bodo Kräling/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Phil Noble/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Petr Slavik/World Sports Photography Awards
World Sports Photography Awards
© Octávio Passos/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© James Ward Breen/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Andrew Hancock/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Julia Roger-Veyer/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Anna Szilágyi/World Sports Photography Awards 2023
World Sports Photography Awards
© Aaron Gillons/World Sports Photography Awards

