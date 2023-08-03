Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Mk2 Macro lens offers up to 2x magnification

Pergear has announced a new lens. This time, they’re targeting macro with the new Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Mk2 2x Macro lens. It’s available for pretty much all of the mirrorless mounts, including Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica L, Fuji X and even Micro Four Thirds.

Despite being available in the smaller Micro Four Thirds mount, it is a full-frame lens, offering full-frame coverage on other systems. It provides up to 2x magnification with a minimum focus distance of 19.1cm.

The lens is a refresh to the original model Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Macro. It was released last year and now appears to have disappeared overnight since the announcement of the Mark II. From Christopher Frost’s review above, it seems this is an incremental update that doesn’t offer any significant upgrades for owners of the original.

It’s not a perfect lens by any means, and with a $199 price tag, one can hardly expect perfection, either. It has some pincushion distortion, and the focus breathing leaves much to be desired. But for an entry-level macro lens to get you started on the cheap? It doesn’t seem like a bad deal.

If you’re looking to get into macro seriously, then I’d probably skip this one. Instead, I’d buy and adapt an old Nikon 105mm or Canon 100mm f/2.8 macro to use with your mirrorless cameras instead. But, if you just want something inexpensive to play with… Something to have to hand on the rare occasions you want to photograph something this close up, the Pergear lens might be worth a look.

Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Mk2 2x Macro Specs

Focal length 60mm Format Ful-frame Mount Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E, Leica L, Fuji X, Micro Four Thirds Focus type Manual focus Max aperture f/2.8 Min aperture f/16 Min focus distance 19.1cm Optics 10 elements in 7 groups Aperture blades 10 (rounded) Filter diameter 62mm Dimensions 68 x 118mm Weight ~600g

Price and Availability

The Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Mark II 2x Macro is available to buy now for $199 for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Leica L mounts. Fuji X and Micro Four Thirds don’t appear to be available just yet, but I expect they’ll be coming soon.