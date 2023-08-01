DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Heartbreaking photos of disappearing mangrove forest win Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023

by Add Comment

Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Srikanth Mannepuri/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023

The 2023 edition of the Nature inFocus Photography Awards has just announced this year’s winners. And once again, we’re in awe of the breathtaking beauty and raw power of nature. This year’s portfolio winner is Srikanth Mannepuri with a heartbreaking set of photos showing disappearing mangrove forest. Like every year, there are plenty more fantastic images in the selection, so let’s dive in and check them out.

The contest closed submissions on June 15, leaving the judges had a difficult task: choosing the winners among 24,000 entries from over 1,500 photographers. As I mentioned, the Portfolio winner for this year is Srikanth Mannepuri, a wildlife conservationist, photographer, and filmmaker.

© Srikanth Mannepuri/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Srikanth Mannepuri/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023

As for the runner-up, Sri Lankan photographer Lalith Ekanayake received the Special Mention prize for his portfolio. His images show Sri Lanka’s wild elephants that have nowhere left to go but into human-dominated landscapes.

© Lalith Ekanayake/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Portfolio special mention, Animal Portrait winner
© Lalith Ekanayake/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Portfolio special mention

The Nature inFocus Photography Awards has grown exponentially over the years: it has seen an increasing participation from wildlife and nature photographers, not just from India, where it was founded, but from all over the globe. “The Nature inFocus Photography Awards has grown to become a meeting place for national and international photographers,” states Rohit Varma, one of the contest co-founders.

“Every year, we see images that reveal new facets of our natural world while shining a light on pertinent global conservation issues. We are thrilled to see the growth in the number of participants and the geographical locations. It truly has become an international platform for wildlife photographers!”

Like many contests of this kind, Nature inFocus contest doesn’t only celebrate the art of photography. It also serves as a reminder of the beauty, fragility, and power of the natural world. So, with that in mind, I leave you to the rest of this year’s winners However, here’s also a bit of a warning: some photos may be too graphic for the sensitive ones among you, so proceed with caution (I’ll add them at the end of the selection). For more information and images, make sure to visit Nature inFocus’s website and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Christian Ziegler/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Portraits winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Arkaprava Ghosh/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Creative Nature Photography winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Arnav Deshpande/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Young Photographer winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Pranav Mahendru/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Young Photographer winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Avinash PC/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Behaviour winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Suliman Alatiqi/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Portraits winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Hiren Pag/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Conservation Focus winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Anirban Dutta/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Creative Nature Photography winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Kai Kolodziej/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Creative Nature Photography winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Amit Eshel/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Dileep SS/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Merche Llobera/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Behaviour special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Bharath Kumar V/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Portraits special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Tom Shlesinger/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Portraits special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Joshua Barton /Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Conservation Focus special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Madhusudhana SR/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Conservation Focus special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Padmanava Santra/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Creative Nature Photography special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Amit Vyas/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Sergey Gorshkov/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Young Photographer special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Vidyun Hebbar/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Young Photographer special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Liton Paul/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Conservation Focus special mention
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Sankhesh Dedhia/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Behaviour winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Afroj Sheikh/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Behaviour winner
Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023
© Karthik Mohan Iyer/Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2023 – Animal Behaviour special mention

Related posts:

The winners of this year’s Nature inFocus contest show nature at its most dramatic Nature inFocus 2022 winners show all the beauty and drama of the natural world GDT Nature Photographer of the Year winners show the nature in all its glorious beauty 2021 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year winners show us how gentle and harsh nature is
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts