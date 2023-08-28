Life Framer’s “Planet Earth” winners show the beauty and vulnerability of our planet

“Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.” Life Framer describes its Planet Earth competition with these words by Henry David Thoreau… And it’s a perfectly suitable description! The best photos of the contest show the best of our home planet, reminding us just how beautiful and magical it is – but also how endangered.

Life Framer throws monthly contests, and this one was for July 2023. A celebrated NatGeo photojournalist Ami Vitale was the jury behind this one, selecting 20 stunning images as the best of the best. They celebrate Earth’s splendor but also recognize the indelible mark humanity leaves on it.

Among the selected images, you’ll see an untouched snow-covered jungle, pristine rolling sand dunes, endless blue ocean on one side. But on the other, there are colossal open-pit mines, towering concrete barriers, and raging forest fires.

© Guillaume Petermann/Life Framer/Life Framer 2023 © Woods Wheatcroft/Life Framer 2023

“These images act as both a source of awe and a call to action,” the contest organizers remind us. “Heaven is under our feet and it’s worth protecting!”

Take a look at the rest of the selected images below, and make sure to visit Life Framer for more stunning photos… And perhaps to submit your own.