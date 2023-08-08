India’s moon rover sends first photos as it enters lunar orbit

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander has successfully entered lunar orbit. And, of course, remarkable moments like this have to be eternalized with some photos. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the first images on Sunday, showing that the spacecraft has reached its lunar destination and gearing up for an anticipated moon landing on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 took off on July 14, 2023, and its journey started in a stretched-out orbit around Earth. The mission has a budget of about 6 billion rupees ($73 million), and big goals ahead of it: to target a specific landing spot near the moon’s south pole.

Since the lander started its journey, it gradually adjusted its path, making a key maneuver on July 31 to steer toward the moon. By August 5, it had successfully entered the moon’s orbit, ISRO confirmed.

So, the following day, ISRO shared some photos that its lander took as it enter lunar orbit. They were combined to make a 45-second video, showing the solar panels of Chandrayaan-3 upfront, with the moon’s unique landscape.

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

The lander is expected to land soon, on August 23, but the mission doesn’t end with the landing. Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, has a companion: a small rover named Pragyan. Together, they’ll spend roughly 14 Earth days (which is a lunar day) doing experiments and exploring the moon’s surface. And they only have this short time available – once the long and cold lunar night sets in, their operations will end. Let’s hope they are successful and that they’ll send us plenty more photos before their work is done.

[via Space.com; image credits: ISRO]