Hands on with the Kelvin Epos 600 RGBLAC light

Recently, at IBC 2023, we had the chance to stop by the Kelvin booth to see what new toys they had. What they had with them was the powerful Kelvin Epos 600 (buy here), 600W RGBLAC Bowens mount COB LED light.

Packed full of the company’s latest tech, this light offers full-spectrum lighting through its red, green, blue, lime, amber and cyan LED beads. It offers a CRI of 98 and a TLCI of 99 with a 2000-20,000K temperature range.

Kelvin Epos 600 – RGBLAC

The Kelvin 600 boasts the Cantastoria™ RGBLAC Six-Color Light Engine, for maximum light accuracy and control. It features an impressive colour temperature range of 2,000K to 20,000K and various colour modes including CCT, HSI, RGB, GELS, EFFECTS, and XY.

Its head houses 80 individual LEDs with a life expectancy of 50,000 hours. These LEDs are made up from red, green, blue, lime, amber and cyan beads, which provide a wide range of accurate colour options. It has a CRI of 98 and a TLCI of 99.

Multiple control options

You can control the Kelvin Epos 600 LED lights in a number of different ways. Of course, you’ve got the built-in controls on the light’s power unit and ballast, but there are several wired and wireless control options available, too.

On the wired side of things, we’ve got the usual DMX lighting control. This lets you control multiple lights remotely from a single control board or even a fully automated system. For wireless, you’ve got the Kelvin Narrator smartphone app, as well as wireless DMX with a range of up to 100 metres.

You’re able to dim the lights seamlessly all the way from 0% up to 100% with a beam angle of 93°. Once you add the supplied Kelvin Bowens mount reflector, this beam angle switches to a narrower, but more intense 55°.

Power in the studio or on location

The Kelvin Epos 600 offers a couple of different ways to power it. The light runs on 48v and comes supplied with an AC adapter letting you power it from the wall just about anywhere in the world. This is great in a studio or other location that has power.

In wilder locations, where AC power isn’t available, the Epos 600 supports external battery power stations, as well as “block batteries”. Essentially, if you can get up to 46-50V DC, you’re able to power it on location.

Of course, even at 50v, to get the full 600 watts of output, you’re going to need to have batteries capable of pumping out at least 12 Amps, and ideally a lot more so you have some overhead and aren’t riding its limits.

Price and Availability

The Kelvin Epos 600 is available to pre-order now for a temporarily discounted $2,799. From October 1st, this price goes to its regular $3,999. It begins shipping at the end of the year.