Canon researches interest in retro-style camera body

Canon is gauging interest in reviving some of its most iconic camera models with a modern twist. According to The Federation of Independent Photographers, Canon is conducting market research to find out which classic Canon camera body people want to see reincarnated in digital form.

The four leading contenders for a retro-inspired EOS camera revival are the Canonet QL17, Canon P, Canon F-1, and the highly popular Canon AE-1.

At the time of writing, the QL17 is apparently far ahead in votes. Interestingly, the popular for its time, AE-1, is currently coming in at third place. This is somewhat surprising given how well-loved that camera was among pros and amateurs alike.

Perhaps though, it just doesn’t have quite the aesthetic appeal that other vintage bodies had, such as the Leica Rangefinder series.

I wonder if Canon is merely jumping on the retro bandwagon. Other camera brands have relaunched digital versions of their vintage-style bodies recently. Notably the pricey Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera and Nikon Zf, which was released in September this year.

Which of the four Canon cameras would you choose to bring back?

[Via Canon Rumours]

Image Credit: Thomas Vogt CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

