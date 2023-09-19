AI-Mazing! ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2024 adds new AI-powered tools

ACD Systems has announced the newest version of its ADCSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2024 (buy here) flagship software. As well as fixing a few issues from users, the new update adds three new AI-powered features to the software.

The new AI tools include AI Keywords, AI Sky Replacement, and the AI Object Selection tool. It sees a few other cool new features and some fixes to address user feedback. It also now remembers your settings when you upgrade the software!

ACDSee 2024 – New AI Features

AI Keywords

AI Keywords is a form of image classification. AI is used to analyse your image, and it uses what it sees in order to suggest keywords for your image. This can be a handy time saver, but you’ll want to check the results to confirm its accuracy before trusting it.

AI Object Selection Tool

We’ve all had tricky images where the editing software couldn’t quite tell what our subject was i the image in order to select it correctly. Well, the AI Object Selection Tool, you’re able to draw a mask around the section of the image you wish for the AI to use to search for the subject. This way, you’re not wasting its time checking irrelevant areas and you’re not wasting your time having it try over and over.

AI Sky Replacement

ACDSee might’ve been a little behind the curve with this one. Other applications have had AI sky replacement for a while already. But now it’s come to ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 24. It offers some nice adjustment features to help blend the mask between the original image and the new sky, and it supports reflections!

Other new features include:

Non-destructive AI Select Subject/Background/Sky in Develop Mode

Develop Mode Masking group

Flow, Opacity, and Jitter control for brushes in Edit Mode

Improvements to Select Subject and Select Sky in Edit Mode

Fixes a few user issues

It finally remembers your old settings when you upgrade – so you don’t have to set everything up from scratch again. It’d still be nice to see a specific import/export box here for all the settings so they can be translated to fresh installs or when shifting over to a new computer.

People Mode has also seen an update, adding more information to recognised faces so that you can see exactly what image it is from. This is handy for providing context to images, especially if you regularly photograph the same people. AI Face editing features have also been improved.

Better integration of keywords with the IPTC keyword standard has been introduced. This allows you to easily transport your keywords and categories from ACDSee’s metadata system into the IPTC metadata standard that just about all image editing software can read. This also goes the other way, allowing you to convert IPTC keyword and category metadata to ACDSee metadata for its own internal systems.

There are far too many fixes to list here in their entirety, but to find out more about ADCSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2024 visit the ADCSee website.

Price and Availability

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate is available to buy now for $134.95 – it’ll go up to $149.99 after September 20th – for the perpetual license, $8.90/mo ($89/yr) on a subscription license.