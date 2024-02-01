K&F’s new ND100000 Solar Filter blocks 16.6 stops of light

K&F has announced a new ND10000 Solar Filter (buy here), which offers 16.6 stops of light reduction. This means extremely long exposures for things like landscapes or massive light reduction for photographing eclipses.

The filter is ultralight in a slim frame, but K&F says it has 28 coatings to help minimise internal reflections, ghosting and other potential issues related to high-intensity light sources – like the sun.

K&F ND10000 Solar Filter – 28 coatings

According to K&F, the new ND100000 16.6 stop solar filter comes with 28 different coatings on the optical element. These coatings, they say, improve colour, contrast and, oddly, increase light transmission.

For a 16.6 stop neutral density filter, I think “increase light transmission” is the opposite of the desired intent. But increasing the light that passes through the filter allows them to cut it again with more consistency from one filter to the next.

The coatings aren’t just for image quality, though. They’re also to help keep your filters dry and clean. Water and grease are repelled, keeping your view clear and unspoiled, even in wetter weather.

Price and Availability

The new K&D ND10000 Solar Filter is available to buy now, starting at $24.99 for 49mm up to $71.99 for 95mm. The standard 77mm is $45.99.