K&F’s new ND100000 Solar Filter blocks 16.6 stops of light
Feb 1, 2024
K&F has announced a new ND10000 Solar Filter (buy here), which offers 16.6 stops of light reduction. This means extremely long exposures for things like landscapes or massive light reduction for photographing eclipses.
The filter is ultralight in a slim frame, but K&F says it has 28 coatings to help minimise internal reflections, ghosting and other potential issues related to high-intensity light sources – like the sun.
K&F ND10000 Solar Filter – 28 coatings
According to K&F, the new ND100000 16.6 stop solar filter comes with 28 different coatings on the optical element. These coatings, they say, improve colour, contrast and, oddly, increase light transmission.
For a 16.6 stop neutral density filter, I think “increase light transmission” is the opposite of the desired intent. But increasing the light that passes through the filter allows them to cut it again with more consistency from one filter to the next.
The coatings aren’t just for image quality, though. They’re also to help keep your filters dry and clean. Water and grease are repelled, keeping your view clear and unspoiled, even in wetter weather.
Price and Availability
The new K&D ND10000 Solar Filter is available to buy now, starting at $24.99 for 49mm up to $71.99 for 95mm. The standard 77mm is $45.99.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
