Hans Feurer, a fashion photography icon, dies at 84

With a career of almost 60 years, Hans Feurer was one of the most veteran fashion photographers in the world. Hans started his journey not as a photographer but as a graphic artist and illustrator. Only in 1966, after heading to Africa, Hans decided to delve into photography as a profession. By the end of 1967, he was officially recognized as a professional photographer, beginning a career that would only stop now, in 2024.

Hans Feurer’s unique photography

Hans’s work is varied, as you would expect from someone who was in the field for 60 years. But, between all the different styles and methods Hans used during his long career, there is one style he is most remembered for.

Hans was known for his unique style of showcasing female bodies, whether they were nude or fully covered. He used dramatic lighting to emphasize the importance of the subject to the viewer, with clear shapes and bold colors that characterized his style. If the final image looks a little weird or alien, then the image looks even better.

Hans Feurer’s most famous work

In 1983, the French fashion brand Kenzo cooperated with Hans for an ad campaign. For the project, Hans traveled to the island of Lanzarote in Spain with the renowned model Iman. To this day, the images produced in this campaign are some of the most revered in the world of fashion photography.

Modern work

While Hans’s work with Kenzo is his most known, it is far from the only large fashion brand Hans worked with. In recent years, he has worked for Vogue, Juicy Couture, and Magazine Antidote, just to name a few.

In conclusion

It’s always frustrating to hear about the loss of a large talent. Hans Feurer’s work has undoubtedly inspired many artists over the years. Fashion photographers, art directors, designers, and many others. And without a doubt, it will continue to inspire them for years to come.

[via Petapixel]