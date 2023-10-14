Picking TED SIM’s BRAIN (Aputure’s president)

Ted Sim is one of the main forces who made Aputure what it is. We sat down for a fun chat and talked about the past, present, and mostly future of Aputure. A TED talk if you will (I am dad, and I am allowed Dad jokes)

Ted has a unique perspective on the industry, from lights through color science to the sheer force of the creative community.

In the ten or so years that I have known Aputure, they have gone from producing simple video LED panels, to leading the industry with lights like the Aputure XT26. It was a great opportunity to learn a little bit about the DNA and culture of Aputure. And a great opportunity to get an idea on what aputure is planning for it’s Amaran brand.