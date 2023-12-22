Breathtaking aerial images win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year has announced its winners for 2023. The first place was awarded to Tony Hewitt from Australia, and his abstract, painterly landscapes will leave you speechless.
Now in its tenth year, the contest welcomed both professional and amateur photographers from across the globe. From over 4,000 entries, the jury selected the winner based on a portfolio submission of at least four images). As I mentioned, Tony Hewitt won first place, and the contest also recognizes the runner-ups. Second place was awarded to Andrew Mielzynski from Canada, and Matt Meisenheimer from the USA won third place.
There is also a winner awarded for a single image. This year, it’s Blake Randall from Canada.
For the single image, Peter Meyer from Australia won second place, and the bronze went to Isabella Tabacchi from Italy.
To keep things interesting, the contest also awards photos in some special categories that change each year. In 2023, these were the selected categories:
- The Black & White Award 2023
- The Aerial Award 2023
- The Snow & Ice Award 2023
- The Seascapes Award 2023
- The Desert Award 2023
“It is a privilege looking through all the entries and watching the judges gradually work their way down to the top 101 amazing, incredible, inspiring landscape photographs,” the contest organizers wrote. And it’s already been ten years since it was founded! Take a look at the category winners below, and for more details and the top 101 images, head over to the contest website and download the eBook.
Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
