Breathtaking aerial images win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Dec 22, 2023

Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

ILPOTY cover winner

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year has announced its winners for 2023. The first place was awarded to Tony Hewitt from Australia, and his abstract, painterly landscapes will leave you speechless.

Now in its tenth year, the contest welcomed both professional and amateur photographers from across the globe. From over 4,000 entries, the jury selected the winner based on a portfolio submission of at least four images). As I mentioned, Tony Hewitt won first place, and the contest also recognizes the runner-ups. Second place was awarded to Andrew Mielzynski from Canada, and Matt Meisenheimer from the USA won third place.

TonyHewitt
© Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
© Tony Hewitt
© Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
TonyHewitt
© Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
TonyHewitt
© Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2nd
© Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2nd
© Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2nd
© Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2nd
© Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
International Landscape Photographer of the Year 3rd place
© Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
International Landscape Photographer of the Year 3rd place
© Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
International Landscape Photographer of the Year 3rd place
© Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
International Landscape Photographer of the Year 3rd place
© Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

There is also a winner awarded for a single image. This year, it’s Blake Randall from Canada.

landscape trees mirror
Blake Randall//The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

For the single image, Peter Meyer from Australia won second place, and the bronze went to Isabella Tabacchi from Italy.

single photo 2nd place
© Peter Meyer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Isabella Tabacchi 3rd place
© Isabella Tabacchi/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

To keep things interesting, the contest also awards photos in some special categories that change each year. In 2023, these were the selected categories:

  • The Black & White Award 2023
  • The Aerial Award 2023
  • The Snow & Ice Award 2023
  • The Seascapes Award 2023
  • The Desert Award 2023

“It is a privilege looking through all the entries and watching the judges gradually work their way down to the top 101 amazing, incredible, inspiring landscape photographs,” the contest organizers wrote. And it’s already been ten years since it was founded! Take a look at the category winners below, and for more details and the top 101 images, head over to the contest website and download the eBook.

More from International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Desert ILPOTY 2023
© John Seager/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year; Desert
ILPOTY 2023 bw
© Jim Guerard/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year; Black & White
ILPOTY 2023aerial
© Casey McCallister/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year; Aerial
ice ILPOTY 2023
© Thomas Vijayan/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year; Snow & Ice
sea ILPOTY 2023
© Ciaran Willmore/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year; Seascapes

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

