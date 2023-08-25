The ProMaster Chronicle is a new all-in-one carbon fibre tripod

Tripod manufacturer ProMaster has released an interesting-looking new tripod. It’s being billed as an all-in-one, offering a camera & phone mount, tabletop tripod, handheld stabiliser, ground-level tripod and a monopod with a three-footed base.

It’s called the Chronicle, and it’s being launched through Kickstarter. It might seem similar to HEIPI at first, but this is quite a different-looking tripod with a somewhat different design.

ProMaster Chronicle – 2 tripods (and other stuff) in one

The video above illustrates the different configurations of the tripod and how it allows you to use it. It is very different in design from the HEIPI tripod last October, which also ran on Kickstarter – rather successfully.

The Chronicle is available with either aluminium or carbon fibre leg options. The latter is obviously a bit more expensive. Both are rated to support up to 10kg (22lb) in operating temperatures as low as -20ºC (-4ºF).

A new take on the ball head

ProMaster says they’ve introduced a completely new take on the standard ball head for this one. It converts from a standard camera ball head into a smartphone mount in just seconds. A “reimagined centre column” features 3 integrated legs, letting you turn it into a tabletop tripod or use it as a handheld camera stabiliser with the legs closed in a single cylinder.

It features a number of 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 threaded accessory sockets on the tripod’s yoke with bubble levels on both the yoke and the ball head. Each of the Chronicles knobs, leg locks and removable control arm silicone covered for a soft but firm grip.

Flexor Multifunctional Center Column

It contains what the company calls its Flexor Multifunctional Center Column. It’s the heart of the whole system, really, allowing it to switch between standalone tabletop tripod, handheld, monopod and regular tripod modes.

It’s a very neat modular design. We’ve seen elements of this in other tripods before, like being able to unscrew a leg to make a monopod, but this one goes a bit next level with the whole concept. The fact that it’s got native smartphone mounting support without the need for adapters or brackets means it’s great for social media content creators, too.

ProMaster Chronicle Specs

Chronicle Carbon Fibre Chronical Aluminium Max height 150cm 150cm Min heigth 21cm 21cm Folded length 58.3cm 58.3cm Max load 10kg 10kg Weight 1.9kg 2.15kg Min operating temp -20ºC -20ºC Handle weight 89g 89g QR plate weight 32g 32g Max phone size 9,84cm 9.84cm Min phone size 6.51cm 6.51cm

Price and Availability

The ProMaster Chronicle is currently running on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $249 for the aluminium version and $329 for the carbon fibre. Once the campaign is over, the tripods will have an MSRP of $419 and $499 respectively.

The company says they’re planning to ship out to the backers in November, so I would expect it to go retail fairly soon thereafter.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.