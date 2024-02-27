Take these steps to overcome the fear of sharing your photos

Have you ever felt hesitant to share your photography online? “Are my photos good enough?” “What will others think?” “Will I get hate comments?” You’re not alone, my friend. Sharing your work online can be stressful, no matter if you’re just starting or you’re already a seasoned photographer. In this insightful talk, photographer Flora K. delves into the common fear of putting your work out there and offers practical advice on overcoming it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlrXcF9WYcY&ab_channel=FloraK.

Why sharing matters

While keeping your work to yourself or your closest friends can feel safe, Flora argues that sharing is ultimately beneficial. It allows you to connect with others and gain exposure:

Connect with others: Since photography is a form of communication, sharing your work lets you connect with other photographers, potential clients, and anyone who resonates with your visual style. From my experience, sharing my work brought me some hateful comments from keyboard warriors. But it brought me gigs I never dreamed of doing and fantastic people who became my close friends. I’ll let you conclude which one has been more impactful and more important in my life.

Gain exposure: Sharing your work online opens new opportunities, like finding clients, exhibiting in galleries, or simply engaging with a broader audience.

Acknowledging the fear

Flora acknowledges that sharing your work can, indeed, be scary. You might worry about negative comments or comparisons with other photographers. I still remember when I created a Flickr profile (15 years ago!) or when I started writing for DIYP. Sharing my photographic and textual creations with the world was terrifying! However, Flora emphasizes the importance of being honest with yourself about these feelings. Denying them won’t make them disappear, and remember that having them is perfectly fine.

Still, if you want to start sharing your work, you should face your feelings of fear and discomfort and find ways to overcome them. Flora shares some techniques that will help you along this path.

How to overcome the fear of sharing?

Flora shares her personal experience of overcoming her fear and starting a YouTube channel. By embracing vulnerability and sharing her journey, even the “not-so-perfect” photos, she encourages others to do the same. Here are some key takeaways from Flora’s advice on overcoming the fear of sharing:

Start small : Instead of jumping into social media, share your work with a trusted friend or a photography community. This can help you build confidence in a supportive environment.

: Instead of jumping into social media, share your work with a trusted friend or a photography community. This can help you build confidence in a supportive environment. Be mindful of feedback : Not all feedback is created equal. Learn to distinguish constructive criticism, which can help you improve, from negativity that doesn’t serve you.

: Not all feedback is created equal. Learn to distinguish constructive criticism, which can help you improve, from negativity that doesn’t serve you. Focus on your own pace : Don’t compare yourself to others or feel pressured to constantly share new work. Maintain your own creative rhythm and share what feels right for you.

: Don’t compare yourself to others or feel pressured to constantly share new work. Maintain your own creative rhythm and share what feels right for you. Embrace the process : Don’t share your finished masterpieces, but also your journey. This can help you connect with others and show the dedication behind your work. At the same time, it can encourage other photographers to embrace and overcome their own fears of sharing.

: Don’t share your finished masterpieces, but also your journey. This can help you connect with others and show the dedication behind your work. At the same time, it can encourage other photographers to embrace and overcome their own fears of sharing. Accept that not everyone will like everything : Not everyone can like you, just like you don’t like everyone. And it’s perfectly normal! Aim to please yourself and create work you’re proud of. Remember, diverse opinions are part of the artistic landscape.

: Not everyone can like you, just like you don’t like everyone. And it’s perfectly normal! Aim to please yourself and create work you’re proud of. Remember, diverse opinions are part of the artistic landscape. Focus on what you can control: You can’t control how others react to your work, but you can control what you share and how you approach feedback. We’re only responsible for our own thoughts and actions!

Remember, sharing your photography is a journey, not a destination. By embracing these tips and acknowledging your feelings, you can gradually overcome your fear and connect with the world through your unique lens.

[For the Photographer who Fears to Share | Flora K.]