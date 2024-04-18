OWC releases new CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards and Envoy SSDs

OWC has announced a number of new products at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas. We’ve got some new OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards (buy here). These come in 480GB and 960GB capacities with the VPG200 mark and have read speeds up to 1,850MB/sec.

The company has announced a new line of Envoy SSDs (buy here) in 1/2TB capacities. There’s also a new 4TB capacity Envoy Pro Elektron (buy here). Finally, there’s a new 2TB version of the Envoy Pro Mini.

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A

OWC has become a popular name for storage in the photo and video world over the last few years. Whether it’s memory cards or SSDs, they continue to develop products that impress. They were one of the first companies to jump on the new CFexpress 4.0 specification.

The company initially launched CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards. Now, they’re adding CFepress 4.0 Type A cards to their lineup. The cards come in 480GB and 960GB capacities. They have the VPG200 certification but offer burst write speeds of up to 1,700MB/sec.

The cards come with a CFexpress Type A to Type B adapter, allowing you to read them in your Type B readers.

Price and Availability

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards are available to pre-order now for $319.99 and $519.99 in 480GB and 960GB capacities, respectively. Items are expected to begin shipping in early May.

OWC Envoy SSD (1TB & 2TB)

The OWC Envoy SSD is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It has a real-world top speed of around a gigabyte per second over that 10Gbps USB connection. But it’s built to be tough and rugged.

It’s designed for use with computers, obviously, but also smartphones and tablets. And now that Apple is all in on USB-C, it means fast, small, portable storage wherever you are. It requires no external power and comes with its own USB-C to USB-C cable.

Price and Availability

The OWC Envoy SSD is available to pre-order now for $149.99 and $279.99 in 1TB and 2TB capacities, respectively. Items are expected to begin shipping in early May.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron 4TB

OWC has expanded its Envoy Pro Elektron lineup with a new 4TB drive. These SSDs also utilise USB 3.2 Gen 2 for transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. This, again, works out to be around 1GB/sec in real-world use.

It’s crushproof, dustproof, waterproof – IP67 rated – in a range of capacities starting at 240GB. Until this latest announcement, the largest capacity drive we could get was 2TB. Now that’s been bumped up to 4TB to meet the demanding needs of photographers, filmmakers and content creators today.

Price and Availability

The 4TB OWC Envoy Pro Elektron SSD is available to pre-order now for $579.99. Items are expected to begin shipping in early May.

OWC Envoy Pro Mini

The OWC Envoy Pro Mini is essentially a USB stick with SSD-like speeds. Offering transfers up to 1GB/sec, the Envoy Pro Mini has been out for a little while in 500GB (buy here) and 1TB (buy here) capacities.

Now, that limit has been doubled to add a 2TB drive to the Envoy Pro Mini lineup. This USB 3.2 Gen 2 thumb drive offers some of the fastest speeds available and includes both USB-C and USB-A connectors for use with multiple device types.

Price and Availability

The 2TB OWC Envoy Pro Mini is available to pre-order now for $299.99. Items are expected to begin shipping any day.