AI-generated deepfake nude images of school girls shake Spanish town

More than twenty school girls in a small town in southern Spain were sent AI-generated nude images of themselves on their mobile phones. The images were discovered when the girls returned to their school in Almendralejo after the long summer holidays.

The incident has raised complex legal questions surrounding deepfake technology and its potential consequences.

Fake images that look real

The images, though fake, appeared to be very real. They were stolen from the girls’ Instagram accounts and then manipulated using an AI application. The images were then sent to WhatsApp groups.

The girls were fully clothed in their Instagram photographs, but the AI-powered app transformed them into lifelike nude images.

Parents and legal authorities are now asking whether a crime was committed and whether these images can be classified as child pornography.

Miriam Al Adib, one of the mothers, expressed her distress on Instagram, saying, “The montages are super realistic, it’s very disturbing and a real outrage.” She continued, “My daughter told me with great disgust: ‘Mum, look what they have done to me.'”

Al Adib even expressed concerns that these images could have been shared on internet platforms like Onlyfans or pornographic websites.

Was a crime committed?

The youngest victim is just 11 years old and has yet to enter high school. Another mother, Fátima Gómez, revealed that her daughter was blackmailed when a boy on social media demanded money from her. Upon her refusal, he sent her a fake nude image.

The mothers of the victims have joined forces to protest against this incident, prompting a police investigation. Several minors allegedly involved in distributing these deepfake images have already been identified. Some of them are classmates of the affected girls, according to a local politician.

Deepfake AI generator

The deepfakes were produced using the ClothOff app*, which advertised itself with the slogan “Undress anybody, undress girls for free.” This app allows users to digitally remove the clothing of individuals in their phone’s image gallery. For $10, they can produce up to 25 fake nude images.

The mothers say that even though these images were entirely fake, the emotional distress experienced by the girls was genuine.

No legislation

Manuel Cancio, a criminal law professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, noted the legal dilemma surrounding deepfakes. Current laws in Spain and other EU countries do not adequately address this issue. Cancio suggested that they could potentially classify the act as a crime against moral integrity, filling a legal gap for such offences.

In March 2022, the European Commission proposed criminalizing these types of offences in a directive on cybercrime. The Dutch Criminal Code is the sole legal framework addressing the issue so far.

Experts are divided on whether this could be classified as the distribution of child pornography, which carries more severe penalties. The dark web is already swarming with AI-generated child pornography, according to a Guardian report.

The legal battle surrounding deepfake technology continues to evolve, leaving numerous questions unanswered.

One thing is for sure, though: this issue won’t go away and will probably only get worse.

*I have deliberately not linked to this app as I don’t think it is a healthy use of this technology – Editor

[Via EuroNews]